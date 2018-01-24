Layout Grid

Documentation and demos: Layout Grid Site

Static responsive grid with pure css. Javascript using native Drag'n'drop to reorder for each screen size.

Installation

For only static positioning include css/layout-grid.min.css For ordering items around include js/layout-grid.min.js

Modification

sass/layout-grid.sass allows you to modify a lot of variables for each screen size, overriding the defaults. If you're using reorder you'll need to tell the javascript plugin about these modifications as well.

Development

After modification you can run the npm install and then grunt to build and minify all the js and sass. Use grunt qunit to execute the tests.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Clippings Ltd. Developed by Ivan Kerin

Under BSD-3-Clause license, read LICENSE file.