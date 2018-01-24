Documentation and demos: Layout Grid Site
Static responsive grid with pure css. Javascript using native Drag'n'drop to reorder for each screen size.
For only static positioning include
css/layout-grid.min.css
For ordering items around include
js/layout-grid.min.js
sass/layout-grid.sass allows you to modify a lot of variables for each screen size, overriding the defaults.
If you're using reorder you'll need to tell the javascript plugin about these modifications as well.
After modification you can run the
npm install and then
grunt to build and minify all the js and sass. Use
grunt qunit to execute the tests.
