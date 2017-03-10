Provides layout and word-wrapping for left-to-right Latin text, primarily aimed at bitmap font rendering in Canvas/WebGL. The input font should be in the format of BMFont json, see here.
You can use bmfont-lato for testing, or load-bmfont for Node/Browser loading.
var createLayout = require('layout-bmfont-text')
var loadFont = require('load-bmfont')
loadFont('fonts/Arial.fnt', function(err, font) {
var layout = createLayout({
font: font,
text: 'Lorem ipsum dolor\nsit amet',
width: 300,
letterSpacing: 2,
align: 'center'
})
//for rendering
console.log(layout.glyphs)
//metrics
console.log(layout.width, layout.height)
console.log(layout.descender, layout.ascender)
})
Features:
"pre" and
"nowrap" modes (like CSS)
"\n"
"left",
"center" and
"right" alignments
Comments/suggestions/PRs welcome.
layout = createLayout(opt)
Creates a new layout with the given options.
font (required) the BMFont definition which holds chars, kernings, etc
text (string) the text to layout. Newline characters (
\n) will cause line breaks
width (number, optional) the desired width of the text box, causes word-wrapping and clipping in
"pre" mode. Leave as undefined to remove word-wrapping (default behaviour)
mode (string) a mode for word-wrapper; can be 'pre' (maintain spacing), or 'nowrap' (collapse whitespace but only break on newline characters), otherwise assumes normal word-wrap behaviour (collapse whitespace, break at width or newlines)
align (string) can be
"left",
"center" or
"right" (default: left)
letterSpacing (number) the letter spacing in pixels (default: 0)
lineHeight (number) the line height in pixels (default to
font.common.lineHeight)
tabSize (number) the number of spaces to use in a single tab (default 4)
start (number) the starting index into the text to layout (default 0)
end (number) the ending index (exclusive) into the text to layout (default
text.length)
layout.update(opt)
Updates the layout, all options are the same as in constructor.
layout.glyphs
An array of laid out glyphs that can be used for rendering. Each glyph looks like this:
{
index: Number, //the index of this glyph into the string
data: {...}, //the BMFont "char" object for this glyph
position: [x, y], //the baseline position to render this glyph
line: Number //the line index this glyph appears in
}
All positions are relative to the bottom-left baseline of the text box (i.e. the last line).
layout.width
The width of the text box, or the width provided in constructor.
layout.height
The height of the text box; from baseline to the top of the ascender.
layout.baseline
The baseline metric: measures top of text layout to the baseline of the first line.
layout.xHeight
The x-height metric; the height of a lowercase character. Uses the first available height of the common lowercase Latin "x-chars", such as 'x', 'u', 'v', 'w', 'z'.
layout.descender
The metric from baseline to the bottom of the descenders (like the bottom of a lowercase "g").
layout.ascender
The metric for ascenders; typically from the top of x-height to the top of the glyph height.
layout.capHeight
The cap height metric; the height of a flat uppercase letter like 'H' or 'I'. Uses the frist available height of common uppercase Latin flat capitals, such as 'H', 'I', 'E', 'T', 'K'.
layout.lineHeight
The line height; the height from one baseline to the next. This is what was passed as
opt.lineHeight, or defaults to the
font.common.lineHeight.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.