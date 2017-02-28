Lawgs

Nodejs logging to CloudWatch Logs made easy

Features

Creates Log Groups automatically

Creates Log Streams automatically

Periodic upload

Automatic log batching

JSON logging support

logger instances are shared across modules

Get it

npm install lawgs

How to use it

The only required configurations are the AWS configurations.

var lawgs = require ( './index' ); lawgs.config({ aws : { accessKeyId : '********' , secretAccessKey : '******' , region : 'us-east-1' } });

If you are using roles, you will need the following roles:

logs:DescribeLogGroups

logs:DescribeLogStreams

logs:CreateLogGroup

logs:CreateLogStream

logs:PutLogEvents

Simply create your logger and you are ready to go.

var logger = lawgs.getOrCreate( 'SuperbowlLogs' ); logger.log( 'touchdown' , { team : 'Patriots' , weight : 7 });

Example

See example.js for a full working example.

Running the example, you get the following output:

Disposed subscription Resubscribed SuperbowlLogs >> uploadQueuedLogs triggered with 2 logs Checking if log group exists : SuperbowlLogs Creating log group : SuperbowlLogs Checking if log stream exists : error Checking if log stream exists : touchdown Creating log stream: error Creating log stream: touchdown Uploading logs Uploading logs Logs uploaded Logs uploaded

Roadmap

S3 logs archiving

Contributing

Feel free to open issues and open pull requests.

