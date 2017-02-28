Nodejs logging to CloudWatch Logs made easy
npm install lawgs
The only required configurations are the AWS configurations.
var lawgs = require('./index');
lawgs.config({
aws: {
accessKeyId: '********', /* Optional if credentials are set in ~/.aws/credentials */
secretAccessKey: '******', /* Optional */
region: 'us-east-1' /* Required */
}
});
If you are using roles, you will need the following roles:
Simply create your logger and you are ready to go.
var logger = lawgs.getOrCreate('SuperbowlLogs'); /* LogGroup */
logger.log('touchdown', { team: 'Patriots', weight: 7 });
See
example.js for a full working example.
Running the example, you get the following output:
Disposed subscription
Resubscribed
SuperbowlLogs >> uploadQueuedLogs triggered with 2 logs
Checking if log group exists: SuperbowlLogs
Creating log group: SuperbowlLogs
Checking if log stream exists: error
Checking if log stream exists: touchdown
Creating log stream: error
Creating log stream: touchdown
Uploading logs
Uploading logs
Logs uploaded
Logs uploaded
Feel free to open issues and open pull requests.
