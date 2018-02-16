Laverna - note taking web app

Laverna is a JavaScript note-taking web application with a Markdown editor and encryption support. It's built to be an open source alternative to Evernote.

The application stores all your notes in your browser databases such as indexedDB or localStorage, which is good for security reasons, because only you have access to them.

Demo: https://laverna.cc/ OR http://laverna.github.io/static-laverna

Features

Markdown editor based on Pagedown

Manage your notes, even when you're offline

Secure client-side encryption

Synchronizes with cloud storage services (currently only with Dropbox and RemoteStorage)

Three editing modes: distraction free, preview, and normal mode

WYSIWYG control buttons

MathJax support

Syntax highlighting

No registration required

Web based

Keybindings

On the front-end this project uses JavaScript and the Marionette JS framework while Node JS, Bower, and Gulp.js are used on the back-end. The test runner used is karma however, contributors are free to utilize whatever testing tools they desire.

Installation

There are several ways to start using Laverna:

Open laverna.cc and start using it. No extra steps are needed. Use a desktop app. Use a prebuilt version from Laverna/static-laverna repository. Build it from the source code.

Desktop app installation

Download the latest Laverna release for your operating system. After downloading the archive, you need to unpack it. Then, in the unpacked folder you need to run an executable (laverna.exe for Windows, laverna for Linux and Mac).

Arch Linux (or derived distributions)

The package can be found here.

For installation please use :

$ pacaur -S laverna

For issue about installation please report here or contact @funilrys on gitter here

Installation of a prebuilt version

1. Download

$ wget https://github.com/Laverna/static-laverna/archive/gh-pages.zip -O laverna.zip

2. Unpack the downloaded archive

$ unzip laverna.zip

3. Open index.html in a browser

Open in your favorite browser the index.html file which is located inside laverna directory.

Installation from source

To install, do the following:

1. Install Git

This project requires that you have the latest version of git installed. To do so, see Installing Git (first-time users of git might want to check out the next section for configuring git).

Note: Windows users will have to set the PATH variable for git after installing it.

2. Clone repository:

For those who plan on contributing to the project's development , hit the fork button at the top of the page first (others can go on to the next step). Open a terminal, or command line, and navigate to the desired location of where you want to download the repository. Then enter the following commands to clone the repo:

$ git clone git@github.com:Laverna/laverna.git cd laverna

3. Ensure you have the node.js platform installed. (See OS-specific instructions on their website).

4. Ensure you have the bower and gulp packages installed (locally and globally):

$ npm install bower $ npm install -g bower $ npm install gulp $ npm install -g gulp

5. Install Laverna's dependencies:

$ npm install $ bower install $ cd test $ bower install $ cd ..

6. Build minified version of Laverna:

$ gulp build

7. Start Laverna:

$ gulp

MacOS notes on accepting incoming connections

Because currently Laverna does not sign it's Mac packages, if you want to avoid the "Accept incoming connections" warning message everytime the application is launched, you can run the following commands. Assuming your current direction contains the laverna application:

codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron\ Framework.framework codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron\ Helper\ EH.app codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron\ Helper\ NP.app codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron\ Helper.app codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Mantle.framework codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/ReactiveCocoa.framework codesign -s - -f ./laverna.app/Contents/Frameworks/Squirrel.framework codesign --verify -vv ./laverna.app

Do you have questions?

Please have a look in our wiki.

Support

Hit star button on github

Like us on alternativeto.net

Contribute

Coding Style Guidelines

For those wanting to contribute code, we ask that you use either plain JavaScript or the Marionette.js framework. (For more details on the preferred coding style see .editorconfig). Also, all experimental changes are being pushed on the dev branch, so any feature changes are preferred to be done on either this branch or a branch that uses the dev branch as its parent.

Security

Laverna uses the SJCL library implementing the AES algorithm. You can review the code at:

License

Published under MPL-2.0 License.

Laverna uses a lot of other libraries and each of these libraries use different licenses.