openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lav

lavasfy

by Allvaa
2.3.0 (see all)

Spotify album, playlist, and track resolver for Lavalink.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

lavasfy npm

Spotify album, playlist, and track resolver for Lavalink.

Installing

# npm
npm i lavasfy

# yarn
yarn add lavasfy

Example Usage

const { LavasfyClient } = require("lavasfy");

const lavasfy = new LavasfyClient({
    clientID: "a client id",
    clientSecret: "a client secret"
}, [
    {
        id: "main",
        host: "localhost",
        port: 2333,
        password: "youshallnotpass",
        secure: false
    }
]);

(async () => {
    // We need to call this to get the Spotify API access token (only needs once after the LavasfyClient instantiated).
    await lavasfy.requestToken();

    // Select node to use with its id.
    const node = lavasfy.getNode("main");

    // Use Node#load to load album, playlist, and track
    const album = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/album/4sZni6V6NvVYhfUFGqKuR3");
    console.log(album);

    const playlist = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2NdDBIGHUCu977yW5iKWQY");
    console.log(playlist);

    const track = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/track/4zsxBgPkUFYEoOGDncGIBd");
    console.log(track);

    // Response object: https://github.com/Allvaa/lava-spotify/blob/master/src/typings/Lavalink/index.ts#L22
})();

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial