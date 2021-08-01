Spotify album, playlist, and track resolver for Lavalink.
# npm
npm i lavasfy
# yarn
yarn add lavasfy
const { LavasfyClient } = require("lavasfy");
const lavasfy = new LavasfyClient({
clientID: "a client id",
clientSecret: "a client secret"
}, [
{
id: "main",
host: "localhost",
port: 2333,
password: "youshallnotpass",
secure: false
}
]);
(async () => {
// We need to call this to get the Spotify API access token (only needs once after the LavasfyClient instantiated).
await lavasfy.requestToken();
// Select node to use with its id.
const node = lavasfy.getNode("main");
// Use Node#load to load album, playlist, and track
const album = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/album/4sZni6V6NvVYhfUFGqKuR3");
console.log(album);
const playlist = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2NdDBIGHUCu977yW5iKWQY");
console.log(playlist);
const track = await node.load("https://open.spotify.com/track/4zsxBgPkUFYEoOGDncGIBd");
console.log(track);
// Response object: https://github.com/Allvaa/lava-spotify/blob/master/src/typings/Lavalink/index.ts#L22
})();