LavaMoat is a set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against a category of attacks called software supply chain attacks.

This genre of attack occurs when a malicious dependency makes it way into a developer's application. An attacker could use the vulnerable dependency to then steal important secrets like credit card numbers, private keys, or personal data.

These attacks have already hit the cryptocurrency ecosystem and present a significant risk for the developers and users of wallets and apps.

In order to help mitigate the risk of such an attack we are building a suite of tools that range from a node-based runtime, to plugins for common app bundlers (eg webpack, browserify), to dependency analysis and visualization tools.

The goal of LavaMoat is to bring added protections to modern JavaScript apps without having to rewrite them from scratch and automate a good first-start security configuration.

How to secure your app against supplychain attacks

disable/allow dependency lifecycle scripts (eg. "postinstall") via @lavamoat/allow-scripts run your server or build process in lavamoat-node build your ui with LavaMoat for [Webpack][LavamoatWebpack] or Browserify

How LavaMoat works

The LavaMoat runtime reduces the supplychain risk in three primary ways:

Prevent modifying JavaScript's primordials (Object, String, Number, Array, ...) Limit access to the platform API (window, document, XHR, etc) per-package

Both are provided by SES containers. Platform API access is passed in via a LavaMoat configuration file.

SecureEcmaScript (SES)

SES is the sandbox used in LavaMoat. See SES's secure computing guide to learn more about the risks of untrusted javascript.

LavaMoat in Node.js

Run your server or app building code with protections via LavaMoat Node

LavaMoat in the browser

When using LavaMoat in the browser, you can just use your favorite bundler if there is an available plugin.

App bundles have two major components:

Runtime (aka kernel / loader / prelude / trusted computing base) This is the code that initializes and runs the bundle. For example, the implementation of the require function. Module sources This includes the js content of the module sources, and sometimes some config information like module name aliases.

LavaMoat modifies the bundle's runtime to enforce the configured constraints.

Bundler Plugins:

In addition to the LavaMoat runtime bundler plugins, there are some tools to help analyze your dependency graph and configuration.

See lavamoat-viz for a demo of the tool.

Supporters

Made with love by MetaMask

Funded by ConsenSys

Runs on Agoric