Description: A JavaScript animation plugin for menus. It creates a div that moves when you mouse over an element, giving it an elastic animation.

Author: Richard Hung

More documentation and examples: https://richard1320.github.io/Lava-Lamp/

How to install

Link Files

Lava Lamp has a .js and .css file. All its animations are done with CSS3 transitions, so you can use or modify the advanced transition-timing-function to create custom easing.

< link type = "text/css" href = "build/css/lavalamp.css" rel = "stylesheet" media = "screen" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "build/js/lavalamp.js" > </ script >

Create HTML

Create a container for the slider and children for the panels. Remember to add a default active element.

< ul id = "navlist" > < li class = "active" > < a href = "/" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/about.html" > About </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/services.html" > Services </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/programs.html" > Programs </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/contact.html" > Contact </ a > </ li > </ ul >

Call the plugin

Call the lava lamp plugin after the HTML markup.

const settings = { margins : true , }; const element = document .getElementById( "navlist" ); const lavalampInstance = new Lavalamp(element, settings);

Style it

The plugin creates a div with the lavalamp__object class in the container. This object stretches with the width and height of the element that you're hovering over.