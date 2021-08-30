openbase logo
lav

lavalamp

by Richard Hung
2.0.0 (see all)

A JavaScript animation plugin for menus. It creates a div that moves when you mouse over an element, giving it an elastic animation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

182

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Lava-Lamp

Description: A JavaScript animation plugin for menus. It creates a div that moves when you mouse over an element, giving it an elastic animation.

Author: Richard Hung

More documentation and examples: https://richard1320.github.io/Lava-Lamp/

How to install

Link Files

Lava Lamp has a .js and .css file. All its animations are done with CSS3 transitions, so you can use or modify the advanced transition-timing-function to create custom easing.

<!-- Include the stylesheet -->
<link type="text/css" href="build/css/lavalamp.css" rel="stylesheet" media="screen"/>
<!-- Include the lava lamp plugin -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="build/js/lavalamp.js"></script>

Create HTML

Create a container for the slider and children for the panels. Remember to add a default active element.

<ul id="navlist">
    <li class="active"><a href="/">Home</a></li>
    <li><a href="/about.html">About</a></li>
    <li><a href="/services.html">Services</a></li>
    <li><a href="/programs.html">Programs</a></li>
    <li><a href="/contact.html">Contact</a></li>
</ul>

Call the plugin

Call the lava lamp plugin after the HTML markup.

const settings = {
    margins: true,
};
const element = document.getElementById("navlist");
const lavalampInstance = new Lavalamp(element, settings);

Style it

The plugin creates a div with the lavalamp__object class in the container. This object stretches with the width and height of the element that you're hovering over.

.lavalamp__object {
    box-shadow: 0 0 5px 0 #999 inset;
}

