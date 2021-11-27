LavaCord

A simple and easy to use lavalink wrapper.

Documentation

lavacord.github.io/lavacord

Installation

For stable

yarn add lavacord npm install lavacord

For Development

yarn add lavacord/lavacord npm install lavacord/lavacord

LavaLink configuration

Download from the CI server

Put an application.yml file in your working directory. Example

Run with java -jar Lavalink.jar

The issue tracker is for issues only

If you're having a problem with the module contact us in the Discord Server

Implementation

Start by creating a new Manager passing an array of nodes and an object with user the client's user id and shards The total number of shards your bot is operating on.

const { Manager } = require ( "lavacord" ); const nodes = [ { id : "1" , host : "localhost" , port : 2333 , password : "youshallnotpass" } ]; const manager = new Manager(nodes, { user : client.user.id, shards : shardCount, send : ( packet ) => { } }); await manager.connect(); manager.on( "error" , (error, node) => { error, node });

Resolving tracks using LavaLink REST API

const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); const { URLSearchParams } = require ( "url" ); async function getSongs ( search ) { const node = manager.idealNodes[ 0 ]; const params = new URLSearchParams(); params.append( "identifier" , search); return fetch( `http:// ${node.host} : ${node.port} /loadtracks? ${params} ` , { headers : { Authorization : node.password } }) .then( res => res.json()) .then( data => data.tracks) .catch( err => { console .error(err); return null ; }); } getSongs( "ytsearch:30 second song" ).then( songs => { });

Joining and Leaving channels