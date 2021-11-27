A simple and easy to use lavalink wrapper.
For stable
# Using yarn
yarn add lavacord
# Using npm
npm install lavacord
For Development
# Using yarn
yarn add lavacord/lavacord
# Using npm
npm install lavacord/lavacord
Download from the CI server
Put an
application.yml file in your working directory. Example
Run with
java -jar Lavalink.jar
If you're having a problem with the module contact us in the Discord Server
Start by creating a new
Manager passing an array of nodes and an object with
user the client's user id and
shards The total number of shards your bot is operating on.
// import the Manager class from lavacord
const { Manager } = require("lavacord");
// Define the nodes array as an example
const nodes = [
{ id: "1", host: "localhost", port: 2333, password: "youshallnotpass" }
];
// Initilize the Manager with all the data it needs
const manager = new Manager(nodes, {
user: client.user.id, // Client id
shards: shardCount, // Total number of shards your bot is operating on
send: (packet) => {
// this needs to send the provided packet to discord using the method from your library. use the @lavacord package for the discord library you use if you don't understand this
}
});
// Connects all the LavalinkNode WebSockets
await manager.connect();
// The error event, which you should handle otherwise your application will crash when an error is emitted
manager.on("error", (error, node) => {
error, // is the error
node // is the node which the error is from
});
Resolving tracks using LavaLink REST API
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const { URLSearchParams } = require("url");
async function getSongs(search) {
// This gets the best node available, what I mean by that is the idealNodes getter will filter all the connected nodes and then sort them from best to least beast.
const node = manager.idealNodes[0];
const params = new URLSearchParams();
params.append("identifier", search);
return fetch(`http://${node.host}:${node.port}/loadtracks?${params}`, { headers: { Authorization: node.password } })
.then(res => res.json())
.then(data => data.tracks)
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
return null;
});
}
getSongs("ytsearch:30 second song").then(songs => {
// handle loading of the tracks somehow ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
});
Joining and Leaving channels
// Join
const player = await manager.join({
guild: guildId, // Guild id
channel: channelId, // Channel id
node: "1" // lavalink node id, based on array of nodes
});
await player.play(track); // Track is a base64 string we get from Lavalink REST API
player.once("error", error => console.error(error));
player.once("end", data => {
if (data.reason === "REPLACED") return; // Ignore REPLACED reason to prevent skip loops
// Play next song
});
// Leave voice channel and destory Player
await manager.leave(guildId); // Player ID aka guild id