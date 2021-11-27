openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lavacord

by lavacord
1.1.9 (see all)

A easy to use Lavalink client that can be used with any discord api wrapper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

622

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Discord API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Discord npm (scoped) npm downloads GitHub Depfu Codacy Badge

LavaCord

A simple and easy to use lavalink wrapper.

Documentation

lavacord.github.io/lavacord

Installation

For stable

# Using yarn
yarn add lavacord

# Using npm
npm install lavacord

For Development

# Using yarn
yarn add lavacord/lavacord

# Using npm
npm install lavacord/lavacord

Download from the CI server

Put an application.yml file in your working directory. Example

Run with java -jar Lavalink.jar

The issue tracker is for issues only

If you're having a problem with the module contact us in the Discord Server

Implementation

Start by creating a new Manager passing an array of nodes and an object with user the client's user id and shards The total number of shards your bot is operating on.

// import the Manager class from lavacord
const { Manager } = require("lavacord");

// Define the nodes array as an example
const nodes = [
    { id: "1", host: "localhost", port: 2333, password: "youshallnotpass" }
];

// Initilize the Manager with all the data it needs
const manager = new Manager(nodes, {
    user: client.user.id, // Client id
    shards: shardCount, // Total number of shards your bot is operating on
    send: (packet) => {
        // this needs to send the provided packet to discord using the method from your library. use the @lavacord package for the discord library you use if you don't understand this
    }
});

// Connects all the LavalinkNode WebSockets
await manager.connect();

// The error event, which you should handle otherwise your application will crash when an error is emitted
manager.on("error", (error, node) => {
    error, // is the error
    node // is the node which the error is from
});

Resolving tracks using LavaLink REST API

const fetch = require("node-fetch");
const { URLSearchParams } = require("url");

async function getSongs(search) {
    // This gets the best node available, what I mean by that is the idealNodes getter will filter all the connected nodes and then sort them from best to least beast.
    const node = manager.idealNodes[0];

    const params = new URLSearchParams();
    params.append("identifier", search);

    return fetch(`http://${node.host}:${node.port}/loadtracks?${params}`, { headers: { Authorization: node.password } })
        .then(res => res.json())
        .then(data => data.tracks)
        .catch(err => {
            console.error(err);
            return null;
        });
}

getSongs("ytsearch:30 second song").then(songs => {
    // handle loading of the tracks somehow ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
});

Joining and Leaving channels

// Join
const player = await manager.join({
    guild: guildId, // Guild id
    channel: channelId, // Channel id
    node: "1" // lavalink node id, based on array of nodes
});

await player.play(track); // Track is a base64 string we get from Lavalink REST API

player.once("error", error => console.error(error));
player.once("end", data => {
    if (data.reason === "REPLACED") return; // Ignore REPLACED reason to prevent skip loops
    // Play next song
});

// Leave voice channel and destory Player
await manager.leave(guildId); // Player ID aka guild id

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

discord.jsA powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
248K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
36Easy to Use
20Highly Customizable
dj
dbd.jsDBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
728
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
aoi.jsaoi.js - A package to create powerful Discord Bots with built-in string functions.
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
do
discord-oauth2Discord's OAuth2 API wrapper.
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3K
dbg
discord-bot-githubGitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
208
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial