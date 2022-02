A lightweight and powerful lavalink client for nodejs.

designed to be small and lightweight, it's a great choice for any project. Library Agnostic: lavaclient doesn't require you to use a specific discord library. Use anything you want!

Installation

node.js v14 or newer is required

Stable

yarn add lavaclient # or npm install

yarn add lavaclient@beta # or npm install

Usage

Setup

import { Node, Cluster } from "lavaclient" ; const info = { host: "localhost" , port: 2333 , password: "youshallnotpass" } const lavalink = new Node({ connection: info, sendGatewayPayload: ( id, payload ) => sendWithDiscordLib(id, payload) }); const lavalink = new Cluster({ nodes: [ { id: "main" , ...info } ], sendGatewayPayload: ( id, payload ) => sendWithDiscordLib(id, payload) }); lavalink.connect( "870267613635309618" );

Lavalink requires voice updates to play audio in a voice channel, this may vary from library to library.

What you need for correctly sending voice updates to lavalink:

A connection to the Discord gateway. Raw Voice State and Server updates Passing the data of the voice update to (Cluster|Node)#handleVoiceUpdate

Playing Music

const results = await lavalink.rest.loadTracks( "ytsearch:never gonna give you up" ); await lavalink .createPlayer( "830616783199010857" ) .connect( "830638203739308053" ) .play(results.tracks[ 0 ]);

this is a very poor way of playing music btw... checkout our discord.js example

Deno

If you're looking for a Deno variant of lavaclient... I've got you covered!!

