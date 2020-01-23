Launchpad

You can launch browsers! With NodeJS!

Local browsers for MacOS, Windows and Linux (like) operating systems

for MacOS, Windows and Linux (like) operating systems BrowserStack browsers using the BrowserStack API

API

The general API for any launcher ( <type> ) looks like this:

var launch = require ( 'launchpad' ); launch.<type>(configuration, function ( error, launcher ) { launcher.browsers( function ( error, browsers ) { }); launcher(url, configuration, function ( error, instance ) { instance instance.id instance.stop(callback) instance.status(callback) }); launcher.<browsername>(url, function ( error, instance ) { }); });

Local launchers

Local launchers look up all currently installed browsers (unless limited by LAUNCHPAD_BROWSERS - see below for details) and allow you to start new browser processes.

launch.local( function ( err, local ) { local.browsers( function ( error, browsers ) { }); local.firefox( 'http://url' , function ( err, instance ) { instance.on( 'stop' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Terminated local firefox' ); }); }); });

Environment variables impacting local browsers detection

By default Launchpad looks up all installed browsers. To speed-up this process you can define the following env variables:

LAUNCHPAD_BROWSERS - comma delimited list of browsers you want to use, e.g. LAUNCHPAD_BROWSERS=chrome,firefox,opera . Other browsers will not be detected even if they are installed.

- comma delimited list of browsers you want to use, e.g. . Other browsers will not be detected even if they are installed. LAUNCHPAD_<browser> - specifies where given browser is installed so that Launchpad does not need to look for it, e.g. LAUNCHPAD_CHROME=/usr/bin/chromium

The following browser names are recognized: chrome , firefox , safari , ie , edge , opera , canary , aurora , electron , phantom , nodeWebKit . Not all platforms support all browsers - see platform for details.

Browserstack

BrowserStack is a great cross-browser testing tool and offers API access to any account that is on a monthly plan. Launchpad allows you to start BrowserStack workers through its API like this:

launch.browserstack({ username : 'user' , password : 'password' }, function ( err, browserstack ) { browserstack.browsers( function ( error, browsers ) { }); browserstack.ie( 'http://url' , function ( err, instance ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { instance.stop( function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } console .log( 'Browser instance has stopped' ); }); }, 5000 ); }); });

Behind the scenes we have the node-browserstack module do all the work (API calls) for us.