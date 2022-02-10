LaunchDarkly Client-Side SDK for React Native
LaunchDarkly overview
LaunchDarkly is a feature management platform that serves over 100 billion feature flags daily to help teams build better software, faster. Get started using LaunchDarkly today!
Supported versions
This SDK is currently compatible with React Native versions
>=0.64 <0.68, the minimum iOS deployment target is
10.0, and the minimum Android SDK version is
21. Builds are tested with XCode 12.2+.
For React Native
0.63.x support, use the latest
5.1.x release.
Getting started
Refer to the SDK documentation for instructions on getting started with using the SDK.
Learn more
Check out our documentation for in-depth instructions on configuring and using LaunchDarkly. You can also head straight to the complete reference guide for this SDK.
Testing
We run integration tests for all our SDKs using a centralized test harness. This approach gives us the ability to test for consistency across SDKs, as well as test networking behavior in a long-running application. These tests cover each method in the SDK, and verify that event sending, flag evaluation, stream reconnection, and other aspects of the SDK all behave correctly.
Contributing
We encourage pull requests and other contributions from the community. Check out our contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute to this SDK.
