LaunchDarkly Client-side SDK for React

LaunchDarkly overview

LaunchDarkly is a feature management platform that serves over 100 billion feature flags daily to help teams build better software, faster. Get started using LaunchDarkly today!

Supported React versions

This version of the LaunchDarkly SDK is compatible with versions 16.3.0 and later of React because it uses React's Context API. However, if you are using the SDK's Hooks API or asyncWithLDProvider , then you must use React version 16.8.0 or later.

Additionally, refer to the JavaScript SDK README to learn more about browser compatibility.

Getting started

Refer to the SDK documentation for instructions on getting started with using the SDK.

Please note that the React SDK has two special requirements in terms of your LaunchDarkly environment. First, in terms of the credentials for your environment that appear on your Account Settings dashboard, the React SDK uses the "Client-side ID"-- not the "SDK key" or the "Mobile key". Second, for any feature flag that you will be using in React code, you must check the "Make this flag available to client-side SDKs" box on that flag's Settings page.

Learn more

Check out our documentation for in-depth instructions on configuring and using LaunchDarkly. You can also head straight to the complete reference guide for this SDK or our code-generated API documentation.

This SDK builds upon the JavaScript SDK, supporting all of the same functionality, but using React's Context API to provide additional conveniences. While using this SDK you may need to directly interact with the underlying JavaScript SDK. For more information on how to use the JavaScript SDK and its characteristics, see the SDK's README.

Testing

We run integration tests for all our SDKs using a centralized test harness. This approach gives us the ability to test for consistency across SDKs, as well as test networking behavior in a long-running application. These tests cover each method in the SDK, and verify that event sending, flag evaluation, stream reconnection, and other aspects of the SDK all behave correctly.

Contributing

We encourage pull requests and other contributions from the community. Check out our contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute to this SDK.

About LaunchDarkly