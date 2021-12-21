Open file with line numbers in editor from Node.js.
The main functionality is extracted from react-dev-utils with slight modifications so that it can be used as a standalone package. The original source code is licensed under MIT.
Also added column number support.
There are also a few other existing packages with the same purpose:
However, both expects env variables like
EDITOR to be set in order to open files. This package infers the editor to open by checking current running processes before falling back to env variables.
On the other hand,
react-dev-utils includes many other utilities and dependencies and is thus not suitable for standalone usage.
const launch = require('launch-editor')
launch(
// filename:line:column
// both line and column are optional
'foo.js:12:34',
// try specific editor bin first (optional)
'code',
// callback if failed to launch (optional)
(fileName, errorMsg) => {
// log error if any
}
)
An express/connect/webpack-dev-server compatible middleware is also available:
const launchMiddleware = require('launch-editor-middleware')
app.use('/__open-in-editor', launchMiddleware())
The middleware factory function accepts the following arguments (all optional, the callback can be in any position as long as it's the last argument):
EDITOR and
VISUAL.
process.cwd().
To launch files, send requests to the server like the following:
/__open-in-editor?file=src/main.js:13:24
|Value
|Editor
|Linux
|Windows
|OSX
appcode
|AppCode
|✓
atom
|Atom
|✓
|✓
|✓
atom-beta
|Atom Beta
|✓
brackets
|Brackets
|✓
|✓
|✓
clion
|Clion
|✓
|✓
code
|Visual Studio Code
|✓
|✓
|✓
code-insiders
|Visual Studio Code Insiders
|✓
|✓
|✓
emacs
|Emacs
|✓
idea
|IDEA
|✓
|✓
|✓
notepad++
|Notepad++
|✓
pycharm
|PyCharm
|✓
|✓
|✓
phpstorm
|PhpStorm
|✓
|✓
|✓
rubymine
|RubyMine
|✓
|✓
|✓
sublime
|Sublime Text
|✓
|✓
|✓
vim
|Vim
|✓
visualstudio
|Visual Studio
|✓
webstorm
|WebStorm
|✓
|✓
|✓