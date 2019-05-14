🖖📈 Modern charts for Vue.js
Documentation: https://laue.js.org
npm i laue
import Vue from 'vue';
import { Laue } from 'laue';
Vue.use(Laue);
// On demand
import { Cartesian, Line } from 'laue';
Vue.component(Cartesian.name, Cartesian);
Vue.component(Line.name, Line);
A dead simple example
<div id="app">
<la-cartesian :width="300" :height="150" :data="values">
<la-line prop="pv"></la-line>
<la-y-axis></la-y-axis>
<la-x-axis prop="name"></la-x-axis>
<la-tooltip></la-tooltip>
</la-cartesian>
</div>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/laue"></script>
<script>
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: () => ({
values: [
{ name: 'Page A', pv: 2000 },
{ name: 'Page B', pv: 3000 },
{ name: 'Page C', pv: 1200 }
]
})
})
</script>
MIT