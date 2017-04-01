Lato Font

This is the latest official 2.015 web-version of the OpenSource Lato font suitable to be used with npm or Bower.

Support for legacy EOT and TTF font types are dropped in version 3.0.0 . If you need this for old devices, please use the version 2.0.0 .

Features

latest official web-optimized version of the Lato font

supports all unicode ranges (i.e. languages), variants and styles provided by Lato font

provides both CSS and SCSS (SASS/Compass) integration options

installs with Bower and npm

individual fonts can be added to a project using SCSS integration

all fonts can be added to a project just by including provided CSS-file

library is extremely customizable and provides very convenient SCSS API

Installation

Install library with npm

npm i -D lato-font

Install library with Bower

bower install --save-dev lato-font

Usage

Either link library directly via CSS or use provided SCSS API in your build process.

By using SCSS API you can easily add individual fonts to your project!

Hint

Medium versions of Lato font (both regular and italic) are available under the Lato Medium name instead of just Lato . This is required because Medium and Normal variants are using the same weight of 400 . CSS only supports values divisible by 100 for the font-weight property.

CSS integration

Just link provided CSS file to your page:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/bower_components/lato-font/css/lato-font.css">

Then use provided font-faces it in your CSS:

h1 { font-family : Lato; font-weight : 900 ; font-style : normal; } p .quote { font-family : "Lato Medium" ; font-weight : 400 ; font-style : italic; }

SCSS API

The best way to use this font library is by integration with SCSS (SASS/Compass).

Consider this example:

@ import 'public-api' ; $lato-font-path : '/bower_component/lato-font/fonts' ; @ include lato-include-font( 'black' ); @ include lato-include-font( 'medium' ); h1 { @ include lato-font( 'black' ); } p .quote { @ include lato-font( 'medium' , italic); }

You can see the list of available mixins in /scss/public/_mixins.scss .

List of available variants is in /scss/internal/_variables.scss .

You can override font path directory using $lato-font-path variable.

Feedback

If you have found a bug or have another issue with the library - please create an issue in this GitHub repository.

If you have a question - file it with StackOverflow and send me a link to s.fomin@betsol.ru. I will be glad to help. Also, please create a plunk to demonstrate the issue, if appropriate.

Have any ideas or propositions? Feel free to contact me by E-Mail address.

Cheers!

Licenses

Library

The MIT License ( MIT ) Copyright (c) 2014 Slava Fomin II Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software" ), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and / or sell copies of the Software , and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software . THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" , WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND , EXPRESS OR IMPLIED , INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY , FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT . IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM , DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY , WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT , TORT OR OTHERWISE , ARISING FROM , OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE .

Font