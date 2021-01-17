Simple library to convert accents (diacritics) from strings to latin characters.
npm install latinize
ES module
import latinize from 'latinize';
latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů'); // => 'ExAmPlE aeiouycdenrstzu'
node.js CommonJS
var latinize = require('latinize');
latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů');
AMD
require(['latinize'], function(latinize){
latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů');
});
browser
<script src="../latinize.js"></script>
<script>
document.write(latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů'));
</script>
You can use the
latinize.characters object to access the translation table or to change the mapping:
latinize.characters['Ω'] = 'O';
// modify the behavior for German umlauts
_.extend(latinize.characters,
{'Ä': 'Ae', 'Ä': 'Ae', 'Ü': 'Ue', 'ä': 'ae', 'ö': 'oe', 'ü': 'ue'});
Is is a lookup table taken from http://jsperf.com/latinize packaged for node and browser. Visit the link to see more approaches.