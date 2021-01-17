openbase logo
lat

latinize

by Jakub Dundalek
0.5.0 (see all)

Simple library to convert accents (diacritics) from strings to latin characters.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.2K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Latinize.js

Simple library to convert accents (diacritics) from strings to latin characters.

Install

npm install latinize

Usage

ES module

import latinize from 'latinize';
latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů'); // => 'ExAmPlE aeiouycdenrstzu'

node.js CommonJS

var latinize = require('latinize');
latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů');

AMD

require(['latinize'], function(latinize){
  latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů');
});

browser

<script src="../latinize.js"></script>
<script>
    document.write(latinize('ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů'));
</script>

You can use the latinize.characters object to access the translation table or to change the mapping:

latinize.characters['Ω'] = 'O';

// modify the behavior for German umlauts
_.extend(latinize.characters,
  {'Ä': 'Ae', 'Ä': 'Ae', 'Ü': 'Ue', 'ä': 'ae', 'ö': 'oe', 'ü': 'ue'});

Details

Is is a lookup table taken from http://jsperf.com/latinize packaged for node and browser. Visit the link to see more approaches.

