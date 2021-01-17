Simple library to convert accents (diacritics) from strings to latin characters.

Install

npm install latinize

Usage

ES module

import latinize from 'latinize' ; latinize( 'ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů' );

node.js CommonJS

var latinize = require ( 'latinize' ); latinize( 'ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů' );

AMD

require ([ 'latinize' ], function ( latinize ) { latinize( 'ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů' ); });

browser

< script src = "../latinize.js" > </ script > < script > document .write(latinize( 'ỆᶍǍᶆṔƚÉ áéíóúýčďěňřšťžů' )); </ script >

You can use the latinize.characters object to access the translation table or to change the mapping:

latinize.characters[ 'Ω' ] = 'O' ; _.extend(latinize.characters, { 'Ä' : 'Ae' , 'Ä' : 'Ae' , 'Ü' : 'Ue' , 'ä' : 'ae' , 'ö' : 'oe' , 'ü' : 'ue' });

Details

Is is a lookup table taken from http://jsperf.com/latinize packaged for node and browser. Visit the link to see more approaches.