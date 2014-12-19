openbase logo
lat

latenize

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
0.2.0

NPM/NodeJS port of Semplice latenize

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Latenize

NPM/NodeJS port of Semplice latenize

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install latenize

var latenize = require('latenize');
latinize("Piqué") // => "Pique"
latinize("Solución") // => "Solution"
latinize.isLatin("Piqué")  // => false
latinize.isLatin("Pique")  // => true
latinize.isLatin(latinize("Piqué"))  // => true

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Donate Bitcoins

License

Semplice Copyright (c) 2013 Francois-Guillaume Ribreau Licensed under the MIT license.

