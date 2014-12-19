NPM/NodeJS port of Semplice latenize
Install the module with:
npm install latenize
var latenize = require('latenize');
latinize("Piqué") // => "Pique"
latinize("Solución") // => "Solution"
latinize.isLatin("Piqué") // => false
latinize.isLatin("Pique") // => true
latinize.isLatin(latinize("Piqué")) // => true
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Semplice Copyright (c) 2013 Francois-Guillaume Ribreau Licensed under the MIT license.