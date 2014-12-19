Latenize

NPM/NodeJS port of Semplice latenize

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install latenize

var latenize = require ( 'latenize' ); latinize( "Piqué" ) latinize( "Solución" ) latinize.isLatin( "Piqué" ) latinize.isLatin( "Pique" ) latinize.isLatin(latinize( "Piqué" ))

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Donate

Donate Bitcoins

License

Semplice Copyright (c) 2013 Francois-Guillaume Ribreau Licensed under the MIT license.