This is a wrapper library for James' lastfm-node module, a
Last.fm API client for Node.js.
It aims to provide a simpler API for the Last.fm methods with one single callback function instead of an options object with handler methods. It also adds a signature to all methods that require signing automatically.
Install with npm
npm install lastfmapi
or add it to the
dependencies array in your package.json file. This
module follows the Semantic Versioning guidelines so you can
expect all sub-versions of the same major version to have a compatible
API.
Use
require to load the module
var LastfmAPI = require('lastfmapi');
and create a new instance as follows:
var lfm = new LastfmAPI({
'api_key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY',
'secret' : 'YOUR_API_SECRET'
});
Try it out:
lfm.track.getInfo({
'artist' : 'Poliça',
'track' : 'Wandering Star'
}, function (err, track) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log(track);
});
If you don't already have a Last.fm API account, you can get one here.
Check out the authentication example in the examples directory for a working example.
In order to make signed method calls or use write methods such das scrobbling, you need to authenticate your application. Read more about web application authentication here.
To authenticate a user for a web application, first define a callback
URL (
cb) that will handle the authentication token. Then create an
authentication URL and redirect the user to it.
var authUrl = lfm.getAuthenticationUrl({ 'cb' : 'http://example.com/auth' });
console.log(authUrl); // redirect the user to this URL
The URL will look something like "http://www.last.fm/api/auth/?api_key=YOUR_API_KEY&cb=http%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2Fauth"
After the user has authorized your application, Last.fm will redirect the user to your callback URL. Somethig like "http://example.com/auth?token=THE_AUTHENTICATION_TOKEN"
Then use the
authenticate method using the received authentication
token:
lfm.authenticate('THE_AUTHENTICATION_TOKEN', function (err, session) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log(session); // {"name": "LASTFM_USERNAME", "key": "THE_USER_SESSION_KEY"}
});
The
authenticate method is a short-hand function that does
auth.getSession and stores the session credentials in the
LastfmAPI
object using the
setSessionCredentials method. You could also do the
same things manually.
The method will give you an object containing the user's session credentials. It is advised that you save this data to disc for later use. Session keys do not expire.
To authenticate the user again at a later time, simply set the
credentials using
setSessionCredentials and you are set to make
authenticated method calls:
lfm.setSessionCredentials('LASTFM_USERNAME', 'THE_USER_SESSION_KEY');
(Coming soon)
(Coming soon)
This example requires authentication and assumes you have your session credentials at-the-ready. Look at the authentication example to see how it works.
var LastfmAPI = require('lastfmapi');
// Create a new instance
var lfm = new LastfmAPI({
'api_key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY',
'secret' : 'YOUR_API_SECRET'
});
var mySessionCreds = {
'username' : 'myLastFmUsername',
'key' : 'MY_LASTFM_SESSION_KEY'
};
lfm.setSessionCredentials(mySessionCreds.username, mySessionCreds.key);
// Scrobble 'Wandering Star' by 'Poliça', 5 minutes ago
lfm.track.scrobble({
'artist' : 'Poliça',
'track' : 'Wandering Star',
'timestamp' : Math.floor((new Date()).getTime() / 1000) - 300
}, function (err, scrobbles) {
if (err) { return console.log('We\'re in trouble', err); }
console.log('We have just scrobbled:', scrobbles);
});
(More coming soon)
The rule of thumb is that when a method has only required parameters, or
one or more required and one optional parameter, they will be
represented in the API as regular function arguments. If the method
takes one or more required and multiple optional parameters, the
function will take a
params object. If all parameters are optional,
the
params object becomes optional.
The first argument of the callback is always
err, which is an Error
object in case of an error or null if everything went well. The second
argument is the result.
The following documentation assumes that
lfm is an instance of LastfmAPI.
new LastfmAPI(options)
The constructor takes an options object with 2 properties: The
api_key
property contains your Last.fm API key and
secret contains your
Last.fm API secret
lfm.api
Exposes the underlying lastfm-node API client so you can go "low-level" if you like
lfm.getAuthenticationUrl(params)
Constructs and returns an authentication URL. The params object has 2
optional properties:
cb is the callback URL and
token is an
authentication token
lfm.authenticate(token, callback(err, sessionData))
Fetches a Last.fm session and stores the session credentials in the object
lfm.setSessionCredentials(username, sessionToken)
Stores session credentials that will be used to make API calls that require authentication
lfm.sessionCredentials
Exposes the session credentials used to make authenticated API calls.
The object contains 2 properties:
username is the Last.fm username and
key is the session key
Jump: Album | Artist | Auth | Chart | Geo | Library | Tag | Track | User
lfm.album.addTags(artist, album, tags, callback(err))
See docs.
tags can be a string or an array.
lfm.album.getInfo(params, callback(err, album))
See docs for params.
lfm.album.getTags(params, callback(err, tags))
See docs for params.
lfm.album.getTopTags(params, callback(err, toptags))
See docs for params.
lfm.album.removeTag(artist, album, tag, callback(err))
See docs.
lfm.album.search(params, callback(err, results))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.addTags(artist, tags, callback(err))
See docs.
tags can be a string or an array.
lfm.artist.getCorrection(artist, callback(err, corrections))
See docs.
lfm.artist.getInfo(params, callback(err, artist))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.getSimilar(params, callback(err, similarArtists))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.getTags(params, callback(err, tags))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.getTopAlbums(params, callback(err, topAlbums))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.getTopTags(params, callback(err, topTags))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.getTopTracks(params, callback(err, topTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.artist.removeTag(artist, tag, callback(err))
See docs.
lfm.artist.search(params, callback(err, results))
See docs for params.
lfm.auth.getMobileSession(username, password, callback(err, session))
See docs.
lfm.auth.getSession(token, callback(err, session))
See docs.
lfm.auth.getToken(callback(err, token))
See docs.
###Chart
lfm.chart.getTopArtists([params,] callback(err, artists))
See docs for params.
params is optional.
lfm.chart.getTopTags([params,] callback(err, tags))
See docs for params.
params is optional.
lfm.chart.getTopTracks([params,] callback(err, tracks))
See docs for params.
params is optional.
lfm.geo.getTopArtists(params, callback(err, topArtists))
See docs for params.
lfm.geo.getTopTracks(params, callback(err, topTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.library.getArtists(params, callback(err, artists))
See docs for params.
lfm.tag.getInfo(tag, [lang,] callback(err, tag))
See docs.
lang is optional and, if provided, must be an ISO 639 alpha-2 language code.
lfm.tag.getSimilar(tag, callback(err, similarTags))
See docs.
lfm.tag.getTopAlbums(params, callback(err, topAlbums))
See docs for params.
lfm.tag.getTopArtists(params, callback(err, topArtists))
See docs for params.
lfm.tag.getTopTags(callback(err, topTags))
See docs.
lfm.tag.getTopTracks(params, callback(err, topTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.tag.getWeeklyChartList(tag, callback(err, weeklyChartList))
See docs.
lfm.track.addTags(artist, track, tags, callback(err))
See docs.
tags can be a string or an array.
lfm.track.getCorrection(artist, track, callback(err, corrections))
See docs.
lfm.track.getInfo(params, callback(err, track))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.getSimilar(params, callback(err, similarTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.getTags(params, callback(err, tags))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.getTopTags(params, callback(err, topTags))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.love(params, callback(err))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.removeTag(artist, track, tag, callback(err))
See docs.
lfm.track.scrobble(params, callback(err, scrobbles))
See docs for params.
params can be an array of scrobble parameters to scrobble multiple
tracks at once.
lfm.track.search(params, callback(err, results))
See docs for params.
lfm.track.unlove(artist, track, callback(err))
See docs.
lfm.track.updateNowPlaying(params, callback(err, nowPlaying))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getArtistTracks(params, callback(err, artistTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getFriends(params, callback(err, friends))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getInfo([user,] callback(err, info))
See docs.
user is optional. However, authentication is required if omitted.
lfm.user.getLovedTracks(params, callback(err, lovedTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getPersonalTags(params, callback(err, taggings))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getRecentTracks(params, callback(err, recentTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getTopAlbums(params, callback(err, topAlbums))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getTopArtists(params, callback(err, topArtists))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getTopTags(user, [limit,] callback(err, topTags))
See docs.
limit is optional.
lfm.user.getTopTracks(params, callback(err, topTracks))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getWeeklyAlbumChart(params, callback(err, weeklyAlbumChart))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getWeeklyArtistChart(params, callback(err, weeklyArtistChart))
See docs for params.
lfm.user.getWeeklyChartList(user, callback(err, weeklyChartList))
See docs.
lfm.user.getWeeklyTrackChart(params, callback(err, weeklyTrackChart))
See docs for params.
Copyright (c) 2013 Max Kueng Licensed under the MIT license.