last-run

by gulpjs
1.1.1 (see all)

Capture and retrieve the last time a function was run

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

last-run

Capture and retrieve the last time a function was run.

Usage

var lastRun = require('last-run');

function myFunc() {}

myFunc();
// capture the run after (or before) calling the function
lastRun.capture(myFunc);

// retrieve the last run time
lastRun(myFunc);
//-> outputs the Date.now() when capture was called

API

lastRun(fn, [timeResolution]) => [Timestamp]

Takes a function (fn) and returns a timestamp of the last time the function was captured.

Returns undefined if the function has not been captured.

The timestamp is always given in millisecond but the time resolution can be reduced (rounded down). The use case is to be able to compare a build time to a file time attribute. On some file systems, fs.stat time attributes like mtime might have one second precision.

lastRun.capture(fn, [timestamp])

Takes a function (fn) and captures the current timestamp with Date.now(). If passed the optional timestamp, captures that time instead of Date.now(). The captured timestamp can then be retrieved using the lastRun function.

lastRun.release(fn)

Takes a function (fn) and removes the last run timestamp for it.

License

MIT

