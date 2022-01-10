Capture and retrieve the last time a function was run.
var lastRun = require('last-run');
function myFunc() {}
myFunc();
// capture the run after (or before) calling the function
lastRun.capture(myFunc);
// retrieve the last run time
lastRun(myFunc);
//-> outputs the Date.now() when capture was called
Takes a function (
fn) and returns a timestamp of the last time the function was captured.
Returns undefined if the function has not been captured.
The timestamp is always given in millisecond but the time resolution can be reduced (rounded down).
The use case is to be able to compare a build time to a file time attribute.
On some file systems,
fs.stat time attributes like
mtime might have one second precision.
Takes a function (
fn) and captures the current timestamp with
Date.now().
If passed the optional timestamp, captures that time instead of
Date.now().
The captured timestamp can then be retrieved using the
lastRun function.
Takes a function (
fn) and removes the last run timestamp for it.
MIT