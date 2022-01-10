Capture and retrieve the last time a function was run.

Usage

var lastRun = require ( 'last-run' ); function myFunc ( ) {} myFunc(); lastRun.capture(myFunc); lastRun(myFunc);

API

Takes a function ( fn ) and returns a timestamp of the last time the function was captured.

Returns undefined if the function has not been captured.

The timestamp is always given in millisecond but the time resolution can be reduced (rounded down). The use case is to be able to compare a build time to a file time attribute. On some file systems, fs.stat time attributes like mtime might have one second precision.

Takes a function ( fn ) and captures the current timestamp with Date.now() . If passed the optional timestamp, captures that time instead of Date.now() . The captured timestamp can then be retrieved using the lastRun function.

Takes a function ( fn ) and removes the last run timestamp for it.

License

MIT