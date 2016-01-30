Make sure the last sync call to an async function is executed after all previous ones have finished
npm install last-one-wins
var low = require('last-one-wins')
var pick = low(function (num, cb) {
setTimeout(function () {
console.log('picked', num)
cb()
}, Math.floor(Math.random() * 100))
})
pick(1)
pick(2)
pick(3)
pick(4)
pick(5) // this one will always win since its called the last
Calling the above will print out
picked 1
picked 5
var fn = low(asyncWorker)
Wrap a async function to make sure that the last sync call to that function is executed after any previous calls. Note that not all calls are executed - only the last one is guaranteed to be executed.
fn and
asyncWorker should have the signature
(value, cb)
This module is useful if you want sync a value to a leveldb and want to make sure the latest version of that value is the one written. For example
var update = low(function (val, cb) {
db.put('my-key', val, cb)
})
update('a')
update('b')
update('c')
Is guaranteed to always write
c to the key
my-key.
MIT