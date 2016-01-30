Make sure the last sync call to an async function is executed after all previous ones have finished

npm install last -one-wins

Usage

var low = require ( 'last-one-wins' ) var pick = low( function ( num, cb ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'picked' , num) cb() }, Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 )) }) pick( 1 ) pick( 2 ) pick( 3 ) pick( 4 ) pick( 5 )

Calling the above will print out

picked 1 picked 5

API

var fn = low(asyncWorker)

Wrap a async function to make sure that the last sync call to that function is executed after any previous calls. Note that not all calls are executed - only the last one is guaranteed to be executed.

fn and asyncWorker should have the signature (value, cb)

Use with leveldb

This module is useful if you want sync a value to a leveldb and want to make sure the latest version of that value is the one written. For example

var update = low( function ( val, cb ) { db.put( 'my-key' , val, cb) }) update( 'a' ) update( 'b' ) update( 'c' )

Is guaranteed to always write c to the key my-key .

License

MIT