npm install last-fm
The most useful data on LastFM is the public music data. When building an app that incorporates music data from LastFM, lots of functionality provided by the LastFM API isn't necessary – authorizing as a user, liking tracks, adding/removing tags, getting a list of songs in the user's "library", etc.
This package only provides the LastFM API methods that use GET requests to fetch data, making it smaller and simpler than the other LastFM libraries.
If this matches your use case, consider using this package.
First, get an API key from Last.fm.
const LastFM = require('last-fm')
const lastfm = new LastFM('API_KEY', { userAgent: 'MyApp/1.0.0 (http://example.com)' })
lastfm.trackSearch({ q: 'the greatest' }, (err, data) => {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log(data)
})
lastfm = new LastFM(key, [opts])
Create a new LastFM API client with the given public API
key.
Since all the LastFM calls supported by this module access public data, the secret key is not required.
If
opts is provided, it can contain the following options:
opts.userAgent - String to use as the
User-Agent header in http requests
opts.minArtistListeners - Exclude artist results with fewer than this number of "listeners" (default:
0)
opts.minTrackListeners - Exclude track results with fewer than this number of "listeners" (default:
0)
Note: Unfortunately, there is no
opts.minAlbumListeners since the Last.fm API does not
include listener numbers in album results (even though the data exists when you get an
individual album via
lastfm.albumInfo)
These APIs are not part of the LastFM documentation, but they use data from the API and process it into a more useful form.
lastfm.search(opts, (err, data) => {})
Search for artists, tracks, or albums by name. (album.search, artist.search, track.search)
This returns the "top result" across all result types, prioritizing an exact query match, if one exists. Otherwise, the most popular result by number of "listeners" is used.
opts.q - the search query
opts.limit - the number of each type of result to fetch
lastfm.albumInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the metadata and tracklist for an album on Last.fm using the album name. (album.getInfo)
lastfm.albumTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tags for an album on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (album.getTopTags)
lastfm.albumSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})
Search for an album by name. Returns album matches sorted by relevance. (album.search)
lastfm.artistCorrection(opts, (err, data) => {})
Use the last.fm corrections data to check whether the supplied artist has a correction to a canonical artist. (artist.getCorrection)
lastfm.artistInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the metadata for an artist. Includes biography, truncated at 300 characters. (artist.getInfo)
lastfm.artistSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get all the artists similar to this artist (artist.getSimilar)
lastfm.artistTopAlbums(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top albums for an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopAlbums)
lastfm.artistTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tags for an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopTags)
lastfm.artistTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tracks by an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopTracks)
lastfm.artistSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})
Search for an artist by name. Returns artist matches sorted by relevance. (artist.search)
lastfm.chartTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top artists chart. (chart.getTopArtists)
lastfm.chartTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tags chart. (chart.getTopTags)
lastfm.chartTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tracks chart. (chart.getTopTracks)
lastfm.geoTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the most popular artists on Last.fm by country. (geo.getTopArtists)
lastfm.geoTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the most popular tracks on Last.fm last week by country. (geo.getTopTracks)
lastfm.tagInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the metadata for a tag. (tag.getInfo)
lastfm.tagSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})
Search for tags similar to this one. Returns tags ranked by similarity, based on listening data. (tag.getSimilar)
lastfm.tagTopAlbums(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top albums tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopAlbums)
lastfm.tagTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top artists tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopArtists)
lastfm.tagTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})
Fetches the top global tags on Last.fm, sorted by popularity (number of times used). (tag.getTopTags)
lastfm.tagTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tracks tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopTracks)
lastfm.trackCorrection(opts, (err, data) => {})
Use the last.fm corrections data to check whether the supplied track has a correction to a canonical track. (track.getCorrection)
lastfm.trackInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the metadata for a track on Last.fm using the artist/track name. (track.getInfo)
lastfm.trackSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the similar tracks for this track on Last.fm, based on listening data. (track.getSimilar)
lastfm.trackTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})
Get the top tags for this track on Last.fm, ordered by tag count. Supply a track & artist name. (track.getTopTags)
lastfm.trackSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})
Search for a track by track name. Returns track matches sorted by relevance. (track.search)
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.