openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lf

last-fm

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
5.3.0 (see all)

Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Last.fm API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

last-fm travis npm downloads

Simple, robust LastFM API client (for public data)

Install

npm install last-fm

Why this package?

The most useful data on LastFM is the public music data. When building an app that incorporates music data from LastFM, lots of functionality provided by the LastFM API isn't necessary – authorizing as a user, liking tracks, adding/removing tags, getting a list of songs in the user's "library", etc.

This package only provides the LastFM API methods that use GET requests to fetch data, making it smaller and simpler than the other LastFM libraries.

If this matches your use case, consider using this package.

Features

  • Powered by the LastFM API
  • Lightweight library, only provides the GET methods from the Last.fm API

Usage

First, get an API key from Last.fm.

const LastFM = require('last-fm')
const lastfm = new LastFM('API_KEY', { userAgent: 'MyApp/1.0.0 (http://example.com)' })

lastfm.trackSearch({ q: 'the greatest' }, (err, data) => {
  if (err) console.error(err)
  else console.log(data)
})

API

lastfm = new LastFM(key, [opts])

Create a new LastFM API client with the given public API key.

Since all the LastFM calls supported by this module access public data, the secret key is not required.

If opts is provided, it can contain the following options:

  • opts.userAgent - String to use as the User-Agent header in http requests
  • opts.minArtistListeners - Exclude artist results with fewer than this number of "listeners" (default: 0)
  • opts.minTrackListeners - Exclude track results with fewer than this number of "listeners" (default: 0)

Note: Unfortunately, there is no opts.minAlbumListeners since the Last.fm API does not include listener numbers in album results (even though the data exists when you get an individual album via lastfm.albumInfo)

Convenience API

These APIs are not part of the LastFM documentation, but they use data from the API and process it into a more useful form.

lastfm.search(opts, (err, data) => {})

Search for artists, tracks, or albums by name. (album.search, artist.search, track.search)

This returns the "top result" across all result types, prioritizing an exact query match, if one exists. Otherwise, the most popular result by number of "listeners" is used.

  • opts.q - the search query
  • opts.limit - the number of each type of result to fetch

Album API

lastfm.albumInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the metadata and tracklist for an album on Last.fm using the album name. (album.getInfo)

lastfm.albumTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tags for an album on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (album.getTopTags)

lastfm.albumSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})

Search for an album by name. Returns album matches sorted by relevance. (album.search)

Artist API

lastfm.artistCorrection(opts, (err, data) => {})

Use the last.fm corrections data to check whether the supplied artist has a correction to a canonical artist. (artist.getCorrection)

lastfm.artistInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the metadata for an artist. Includes biography, truncated at 300 characters. (artist.getInfo)

lastfm.artistSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get all the artists similar to this artist (artist.getSimilar)

lastfm.artistTopAlbums(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top albums for an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopAlbums)

lastfm.artistTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tags for an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopTags)

lastfm.artistTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tracks by an artist on Last.fm, ordered by popularity. (artist.getTopTracks)

lastfm.artistSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})

Search for an artist by name. Returns artist matches sorted by relevance. (artist.search)

Chart API

lastfm.chartTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top artists chart. (chart.getTopArtists)

lastfm.chartTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tags chart. (chart.getTopTags)

lastfm.chartTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tracks chart. (chart.getTopTracks)

Geo API

lastfm.geoTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the most popular artists on Last.fm by country. (geo.getTopArtists)

lastfm.geoTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the most popular tracks on Last.fm last week by country. (geo.getTopTracks)

Tag API

lastfm.tagInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the metadata for a tag. (tag.getInfo)

lastfm.tagSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})

Search for tags similar to this one. Returns tags ranked by similarity, based on listening data. (tag.getSimilar)

lastfm.tagTopAlbums(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top albums tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopAlbums)

lastfm.tagTopArtists(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top artists tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopArtists)

lastfm.tagTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})

Fetches the top global tags on Last.fm, sorted by popularity (number of times used). (tag.getTopTags)

lastfm.tagTopTracks(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tracks tagged by this tag, ordered by tag count. (tag.getTopTracks)

Track API

lastfm.trackCorrection(opts, (err, data) => {})

Use the last.fm corrections data to check whether the supplied track has a correction to a canonical track. (track.getCorrection)

lastfm.trackInfo(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the metadata for a track on Last.fm using the artist/track name. (track.getInfo)

lastfm.trackSimilar(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the similar tracks for this track on Last.fm, based on listening data. (track.getSimilar)

lastfm.trackTopTags(opts, (err, data) => {})

Get the top tags for this track on Last.fm, ordered by tag count. Supply a track & artist name. (track.getTopTags)

lastfm.trackSearch(opts, (err, data) => {})

Search for a track by track name. Returns track matches sorted by relevance. (track.search)

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

las
lastfmapiA Last.fm API client library wrapper with a simple and clean interface.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
739
lfa
last.fm.apiWrapper for Last.FM API v2 with ES6 style classes and promises.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
29
scr
scrapefmA lightweight last.fm scraper (no API key).
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial