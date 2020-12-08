Node.js module to get the last git commit information - mostly to be used by CI/CD and building phase.
const LCL = require('last-commit-log');
const lcl = new LCL(); // or `new LCL(dir)` dir is process.cwd() by default
Asychronous use, using a Promise:
lcl
.getLastCommit()
.then(commit => console.log(commit));
Synchronous use:
const commit = lcl.getLastCommitSync();
commit information is an object like this:
{
"gitTag": "2.0.0",
"gitBranch": "master",
"gitRemote": "git@github.com:group/repo.git", // .git http or ssh
"gitUrl": "http://github.com/group/repo", // url only
"shortHash": "42dc921",
"hash": "42dc921d25a3e7e1607302d2acfdc3fd991c0c01",
"subject": "chore: add lock",
"sanitizedSubject": "chore-add-lock",
"body": "",
"committer": {
"date": "1515240839",
"relativeDate": "2 hours ago",
"name": "Committer Fred",
"email": "fred@fred.com"
},
"author": {
"date": "1515240839",
"relativeDate": "2 hours ago",
"name": "Author Baz",
"email": "baz@baz.com"
}
}
Get map of line changed or added from
git diff:
const data = lcl.diff({
currentBranch: 'gh-pages',
});
/**
{
'/diff.js': [
[
1,
46
]
],
'/index.js': [
[
124,
125
]
],
'/package.json': [],
'/test/diff.test.js': [
[
1,
14
]
]
}
*/
console.log(data);
inspired by git-last-commit and fixed the parsing issue.
zhangyuheng
xudafeng
stared
hi-yinyue
This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at
Sat Aug 08 2020 12:30:44 GMT+0800.
The MIT License (MIT)