last-commit-log

by node-modules
3.1.1 (see all)

Node.js module to get the last git commit information - mostly to be used by CI/CD and building phase.

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

last-commit-log

NPM version build status Test coverage node version npm download

Node.js module to get the last git commit information - mostly to be used by CI/CD and building phase.

Who are using

For more

Usage

const LCL = require('last-commit-log');
const lcl = new LCL(); // or `new LCL(dir)` dir is process.cwd() by default

Asychronous use, using a Promise:

lcl
  .getLastCommit()
  .then(commit => console.log(commit));

Synchronous use:

const commit = lcl.getLastCommitSync();

full examples

commit information is an object like this:

{
  "gitTag": "2.0.0",
  "gitBranch": "master",
  "gitRemote": "git@github.com:group/repo.git", // .git http or ssh
  "gitUrl": "http://github.com/group/repo",     // url only
  "shortHash": "42dc921",
  "hash": "42dc921d25a3e7e1607302d2acfdc3fd991c0c01",
  "subject": "chore: add lock",
  "sanitizedSubject": "chore-add-lock",
  "body": "",
  "committer": {
    "date": "1515240839",
    "relativeDate": "2 hours ago",
    "name": "Committer Fred",
    "email": "fred@fred.com"
  },
  "author": {
    "date": "1515240839",
    "relativeDate": "2 hours ago",
    "name": "Author Baz",
    "email": "baz@baz.com"
  }
}

Get map of line changed or added from git diff:

const data = lcl.diff({
  currentBranch: 'gh-pages',
});

/**
{
  '/diff.js': [
    [
      1,
      46
    ]
  ],
  '/index.js': [
    [
      124,
      125
    ]
  ],
  '/package.json': [],
  '/test/diff.test.js': [
    [
      1,
      14
    ]
  ]
}
 */
console.log(data);

const commit = lcl.getLastCommitSync();

inspired by git-last-commit and fixed the parsing issue.

Contributors


zhangyuheng

xudafeng

stared

hi-yinyue

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Sat Aug 08 2020 12:30:44 GMT+0800.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

