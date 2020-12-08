Node.js module to get the last git commit information - mostly to be used by CI/CD and building phase.

Who are using

For more

Usage

const LCL = require ( 'last-commit-log' ); const lcl = new LCL();

Asychronous use, using a Promise:

lcl .getLastCommit() .then( commit => console .log(commit));

Synchronous use:

const commit = lcl.getLastCommitSync();

full examples

commit information is an object like this:

{ "gitTag" : "2.0.0" , "gitBranch" : "master" , "gitRemote" : "git@github.com:group/repo.git" , "gitUrl" : "http://github.com/group/repo" , "shortHash" : "42dc921" , "hash" : "42dc921d25a3e7e1607302d2acfdc3fd991c0c01" , "subject" : "chore: add lock" , "sanitizedSubject" : "chore-add-lock" , "body" : "" , "committer" : { "date" : "1515240839" , "relativeDate" : "2 hours ago" , "name" : "Committer Fred" , "email" : "fred@fred.com" }, "author" : { "date" : "1515240839" , "relativeDate" : "2 hours ago" , "name" : "Author Baz" , "email" : "baz@baz.com" } }

Get map of line changed or added from git diff :

const data = lcl.diff({ currentBranch : 'gh-pages' , }); console .log(data);

inspired by git-last-commit and fixed the parsing issue.

Contributors

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Sat Aug 08 2020 12:30:44 GMT+0800 .

License

The MIT License (MIT)