Plugin for the Lasso.js to support compilation and transport of Marko template files. Templates are compiled using the Marko compiler that produces a CommonJS module as output.

Usage

npm install lasso-marko --save

Register the plugin when configuring the lasso. For example:

require ( 'lasso' ).configure({ "plugins" : [ ... "lasso-marko" ] ... });

Enable cache for production:

require ( 'lasso' ).configure({ "plugins" : [ ... { "plugin" : "lasso-marko" , "config" : { "useCache" : true } } ] ... });

Required Marko templates will automatically be found via static code analysis as long as they are loaded using require.resolve(path) and rendered using code similar to the following (inside a CommonJS module):

var template = require ( 'marko' ).load( require .resolve( './template.marko' )); template.render({ name : 'Frank' }, function ( err, output ) { console .log(output); });

To explicitly declare templates that may not be discovered via static code analysis of CommonJS modules, you can also choose to declare a Marko template dependency in an browser.json file.

{ "dependencies" : [ "template.marko" ] }

NOTE: No configuration is supported by this module.

