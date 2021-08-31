Plugin for the Lasso.js to support compilation and transport of Marko template files. Templates are compiled using the Marko compiler that produces a CommonJS module as output.
npm install lasso-marko --save
Register the plugin when configuring the lasso. For example:
require('lasso').configure({
"plugins": [
...
"lasso-marko"
]
...
});
Enable cache for production:
require('lasso').configure({
"plugins": [
...
{
"plugin": "lasso-marko",
"config": {
"useCache": true
}
}
]
...
});
Required Marko templates will automatically be found via static code analysis as long as they are loaded using
require.resolve(path) and rendered using code similar to the following (inside a CommonJS module):
// Template must be loaded using require.resolve!
var template = require('marko').load(require.resolve('./template.marko'));
template.render({
name: 'Frank'
},
function(err, output) {
console.log(output);
});
To explicitly declare templates that may not be discovered via static code analysis of CommonJS modules, you can also choose to declare a Marko template dependency in an
browser.json file.
{
"dependencies": [
"template.marko"
]
}
NOTE: No configuration is supported by this module.
Pull Requests welcome. Please submit Github issues for any feature enhancements, bugs or documentation problems.
Apache License v2.0