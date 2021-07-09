openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

lass

by lassjs
3.1.0 (see all)

👧 Lass scaffolds a modern package boilerplate for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

625

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Lass

chat build status code coverage code style styled with prettier license npm downloads

Lass scaffolds a modern package boilerplate for Node.js
A lass that fell in love with a lad • Built by @niftylettuce and contributors
:heart: Love this project? Support @niftylettuce's FOSS on Patreon or PayPal :unicorn:

Table of Contents

Features

  • Unit testing with ava
  • Commit linting with commitlint
  • Linting with xo (uses eslint and prettier)
  • Markdown Linting with remark
  • Automatic code formatting with prettier
  • Automatic git init
  • Automatic npm install (or yarn install if selected)
  • Automatic builds, tests, and code coverage uploading to Codecov with Travis-CI
  • Includes git/editor configurations:
  • Automatic markdown formatting and linting with remark
  • Highly configurable and remembers your defaults with sao
  • Test coverage with nyc
  • Automatically generated files with tailored defaults
    • Readme with badges through Shields.io
    • Choose from (343) different licenses with spdx-license-list (defaults to your npm default or MIT)
    • Automatically inserts license year/name/email/website for MIT license if selected

Requirements

Node.js v10+

Install

npm:

npm install -g lass

yarn:

yarn global add lass

Usage

Create a package

lass new-package
cd new-package

Test it

npm:

npm test

yarn:

yarn test

Tips

Configuration

You should configure npm init defaults before using this package.

Run the following commands and replace the values below with your own:

npm config set init-author-email "niftylettuce@gmail.com"
npm config set init-author-name "Nick Baugh"
npm config set init-author-url "http://niftylettuce.com"
npm config set init-license "MIT"
npm config set init-version "0.0.0"

These defaults get utilized by lass when scaffolding a package and npm init in general.

To check your existing configuration, run npm config list -l.

Version Bump and Release

We highly recommend to use the tools np and release to version bump and release your package to GitHub and NPM.

Contributors

NameWebsite
Nick Baughhttp://niftylettuce.com
Pablo Varelahttp://pablo.life
Shaun Warmanhttp://shaunwarman.com
Imed Jaberihttps://www.3imed-jaberi.com
Spencer Snyderhttps://spencersnyder.io

Trademark Notice

Lass, Lad, Cabin, Lipo, and their respective logos are trademarks of Niftylettuce LLC. These trademarks may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Niftylettuce LLC. If you are seeking permission to use these trademarks, then please contact us.

License

MIT © Nick Baugh

#

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial