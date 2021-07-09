git init
npm install (or
yarn install if selected)
Node.js v10+
npm:
npm install -g lass
yarn:
yarn global add lass
lass new-package
cd new-package
npm:
npm test
yarn:
yarn test
You should configure npm init defaults before using this package.
Run the following commands and replace the values below with your own:
npm config set init-author-email "niftylettuce@gmail.com"
npm config set init-author-name "Nick Baugh"
npm config set init-author-url "http://niftylettuce.com"
npm config set init-license "MIT"
npm config set init-version "0.0.0"
These defaults get utilized by
lass when scaffolding a package and
npm init in general.
To check your existing configuration, run
npm config list -l.
We highly recommend to use the tools np and release to version bump and release your package to GitHub and NPM.
|Name
|Website
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com
|Pablo Varela
|http://pablo.life
|Shaun Warman
|http://shaunwarman.com
|Imed Jaberi
|https://www.3imed-jaberi.com
|Spencer Snyder
|https://spencersnyder.io
Lass, Lad, Cabin, Lipo, and their respective logos are trademarks of Niftylettuce LLC. These trademarks may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Niftylettuce LLC. If you are seeking permission to use these trademarks, then please contact us.