Lass scaffolds a modern package boilerplate for Node.js

A lass that fell in love with a lad • Built by @niftylettuce and contributors

Table of Contents

Features

Unit testing with ava

Commit linting with commitlint

Linting with xo (uses eslint and prettier)

Markdown Linting with remark

Automatic code formatting with prettier

Automatic git init

Automatic npm install (or yarn install if selected)

(or if selected) Automatic builds, tests, and code coverage uploading to Codecov with Travis-CI

Includes git/editor configurations: .gitignore .gitattributes .editorconfig

Automatic markdown formatting and linting with remark Adheres to GitHub flavored markdown standards Adds contributors section automatically with remark-contributors Adjusts heading gaps automatically Adds a license block automatically with remark-license Utilizes configurable presets with remark-preset-github

Highly configurable and remembers your defaults with sao

Test coverage with nyc

Automatically generated files with tailored defaults Readme with badges through Shields.io Choose from (343) different licenses with spdx-license-list (defaults to your npm default or MIT) Automatically inserts license year/name/email/website for MIT license if selected



Requirements

Node.js v10+

Install

npm:

npm install -g lass

yarn:

yarn global add lass

Usage

Create a package

lass new-package cd new-package

Test it

npm:

npm test

yarn:

yarn test

Tips

Configuration

You should configure npm init defaults before using this package.

Run the following commands and replace the values below with your own:

npm config set init-author-email "niftylettuce@gmail.com" npm config set init-author-name "Nick Baugh" npm config set init-author-url "http://niftylettuce.com" npm config set init-license "MIT" npm config set init-version "0.0.0"

These defaults get utilized by lass when scaffolding a package and npm init in general.

To check your existing configuration, run npm config list -l .

Version Bump and Release

We highly recommend to use the tools np and release to version bump and release your package to GitHub and NPM.

Contributors

Name Website Nick Baugh http://niftylettuce.com Pablo Varela http://pablo.life Shaun Warman http://shaunwarman.com Imed Jaberi https://www.3imed-jaberi.com Spencer Snyder https://spencersnyder.io

Trademark Notice

Lass, Lad, Cabin, Lipo, and their respective logos are trademarks of Niftylettuce LLC. These trademarks may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Niftylettuce LLC. If you are seeking permission to use these trademarks, then please contact us.

License

MIT © Nick Baugh