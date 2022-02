Lark

Lark is a node.js framework based on Koa

Installation

npm install -g lark

Type lark , if lark is correctly installed, you'll see the usage info.

Quick Start

The quickest way to get started with lark is to utilize the executable lark to generate an application as shown below:

$ lark new lark-app

Lark will create a project name larkApp under the same directory.

Try to run this app.

lark run

More

You can find more infomation in our wiki