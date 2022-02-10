Want your logo here? Sponsor me on GitHub
A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with Bootstrap.
npm install laravel-vue-pagination
// or
yarn add laravel-vue-pagination
See https://laravel-vue-pagination.now.sh
Register the component:
Vue.component('pagination', require('laravel-vue-pagination'));
Use the component:
<ul>
<li v-for="post in laravelData.data" :key="post.id">{{ post.title }}</li>
</ul>
<pagination :data="laravelData" @pagination-change-page="getResults"></pagination>
export default {
data() {
return {
// Our data object that holds the Laravel paginator data
laravelData: {},
}
},
mounted() {
// Fetch initial results
this.getResults();
},
methods: {
// Our method to GET results from a Laravel endpoint
getResults(page = 1) {
axios.get('example/results?page=' + page)
.then(response => {
this.laravelData = response.data;
});
}
}
}
Prev/Next buttons can be customized using the
prev-nav and
next-nav slots:
<pagination :data="laravelData">
<span slot="prev-nav">< Previous</span>
<span slot="next-nav">Next ></span>
</pagination>
|Name
|Type
|Description
data
|Object
|An object containing the structure of a Laravel paginator response or a Laravel API Resource response.
limit
|Number
|(optional) Limit of pages to be rendered.
0 shows all pages (default).
-1 will hide numeric pages and leave only arrow navigation. Any positive integer (e.g.
2) will define how many pages should be shown on either side of the current page when only a range of pages are shown.
show-disabled
|Boolean
|(optional) Show disabled prev/next buttons instead of hiding them.
false hides disabled buttons (default).
true shows disables buttons.
size
|String
|(optional) One of
small,
default or
large
align
|String
|(optional) One of
left (default),
center or
right
|Name
|Description
pagination-change-page
|Triggered when a user changes page. Passes the new
page index as a parameter.
To work on the library locally, run the following command:
npm run serve
To run the tests:
npm run test
To show your support for my work on this project:
Laravel Vue Pagination was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Released under the MIT license.