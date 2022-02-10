Want your logo here? Sponsor me on GitHub

Laravel Vue Pagination

A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with Bootstrap.

Requirements

Install

npm install laravel-vue-pagination // or yarn add laravel-vue-pagination

Demo

See https://laravel-vue-pagination.now.sh

Usage

Register the component:

Vue.component( 'pagination' , require ( 'laravel-vue-pagination' ));

Use the component:

< ul > < li v-for = "post in laravelData.data" :key = "post.id" > {{ post.title }} </ li > </ ul > < pagination :data = "laravelData" @ pagination-change-page = "getResults" > </ pagination >

export default { data() { return { laravelData : {}, } }, mounted() { this .getResults(); }, methods : { getResults(page = 1 ) { axios.get( 'example/results?page=' + page) .then( response => { this .laravelData = response.data; }); } } }

Customizing Prev/Next Buttons

Prev/Next buttons can be customized using the prev-nav and next-nav slots:

< pagination :data = "laravelData" > < span slot = "prev-nav" > < Previous </ span > < span slot = "next-nav" > Next > </ span > </ pagination >

API

Props

Name Type Description data Object An object containing the structure of a Laravel paginator response or a Laravel API Resource response. limit Number (optional) Limit of pages to be rendered. 0 shows all pages (default). -1 will hide numeric pages and leave only arrow navigation. Any positive integer (e.g. 2 ) will define how many pages should be shown on either side of the current page when only a range of pages are shown. show-disabled Boolean (optional) Show disabled prev/next buttons instead of hiding them. false hides disabled buttons (default). true shows disables buttons. size String (optional) One of small , default or large align String (optional) One of left (default), center or right

Events

Name Description pagination-change-page Triggered when a user changes page. Passes the new page index as a parameter.

Development

To work on the library locally, run the following command:

npm run serve

To run the tests:

npm run test

Credits

Laravel Vue Pagination was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Released under the MIT license.