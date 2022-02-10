openbase logo
lvp

laravel-vue-pagination

by Gilbert Pellegrom
2.3.1 (see all)

A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with Bootstrap

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

632

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status npm Downloads

Laravel Vue Pagination

A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with Bootstrap.

Requirements

Install

npm install laravel-vue-pagination
// or
yarn add laravel-vue-pagination

Demo

See https://laravel-vue-pagination.now.sh

Usage

Register the component:

Vue.component('pagination', require('laravel-vue-pagination'));

Use the component:

<ul>
    <li v-for="post in laravelData.data" :key="post.id">{{ post.title }}</li>
</ul>

<pagination :data="laravelData" @pagination-change-page="getResults"></pagination>

export default {

    data() {
        return {
            // Our data object that holds the Laravel paginator data
            laravelData: {},
        }
    },

    mounted() {
        // Fetch initial results
        this.getResults();
    },

    methods: {
        // Our method to GET results from a Laravel endpoint
        getResults(page = 1) {
            axios.get('example/results?page=' + page)
                .then(response => {
                    this.laravelData = response.data;
                });
        }
    }

}

Customizing Prev/Next Buttons

Prev/Next buttons can be customized using the prev-nav and next-nav slots:

<pagination :data="laravelData">
    <span slot="prev-nav">&lt; Previous</span>
    <span slot="next-nav">Next &gt;</span>
</pagination>

API

Props

NameTypeDescription
dataObjectAn object containing the structure of a Laravel paginator response or a Laravel API Resource response.
limitNumber(optional) Limit of pages to be rendered. 0 shows all pages (default). -1 will hide numeric pages and leave only arrow navigation. Any positive integer (e.g. 2) will define how many pages should be shown on either side of the current page when only a range of pages are shown.
show-disabledBoolean(optional) Show disabled prev/next buttons instead of hiding them. false hides disabled buttons (default). true shows disables buttons.
sizeString(optional) One of small, default or large
alignString(optional) One of left (default), center or right

Events

NameDescription
pagination-change-pageTriggered when a user changes page. Passes the new page index as a parameter.

Development

To work on the library locally, run the following command:

npm run serve

To run the tests:

npm run test

Show your Support

To show your support for my work on this project:

Credits

Laravel Vue Pagination was created by Gilbert Pellegrom from Dev7studios. Released under the MIT license.

