Laravel Vue Datatable

A Vue.js datatable component for Laravel that works with Bootstrap & Tailwind by default.

Requirements

Demo & Docs

See https://jamesdordoy.github.io/laravel-vue-datatable/

Example

Laravel Package Installation

See details https://github.com/jamesdordoy/Laravel-Vue-Datatable_Laravel-Package

Component Installation

npm install laravel-vue-datatable or yarn add laravel-vue-datatable

Register the Plugin

import DataTable from 'laravel-vue-datatable' ; Vue.use(DataTable);

Basic Example

UserDatatable.vue

< data-table :columns = "columns" url = "http://example.test/example" > </ data-table >

export default { data() { return { columns : [ { label : 'ID' , name : 'id' , orderable : true , }, { label : 'Name' , name : 'name' , orderable : true , }, { label : 'Email' , name : 'email' , orderable : true , }, ] } }, }

API

Datatable Props

Name Type Default Description url String "/" The JSON url columns Array [] The table columns order-by String "id" (optional) The default column to order your data by order-dir String "asc" (optional) The default order by direction per-page Array ['10','25','50'] (optional) Amount to be displayed theme String "light" (optional) Must be dark or light framework String "bootstrap" (optional) Must be bootstrap or tailwind debounce-delay Number 0 (optional) Adds a debounce delay to the get request when searching classes Object See Below (optional) Table classes translate Object { nextButton: 'Next', previousButton: 'Previous', placeholderSearch: 'Search Table'} (optional) used to overwrite the default pagination button text and search input placeholder pagination Object {} (optional) props for tailable/pagination add-filters-to-url Boolean false (optional) Will adjust the current url to keep track of used filters and will also store them in local storage. headers Object {} Additional headers to pass route e.g. bearer token

Default Table Classes

{ "table-container" : { "table-responsive" : true , }, "table" : { "table" : true , "table-striped" : true , "table-dark" : true , }, "t-head" : { }, "t-body" : { }, "t-head-tr" : { }, "t-body-tr" : { }, "td" : { }, "th" : { }, }

Column Props

Name Type Default Description label String "" The table column label to be displayed as the column heading name String "" The table column header name. You can also access nested properties e.g. a query using a with relationship using the dot notation. columnName String "" (optional) The backend column name if the provided data keys do not match with the backend database. It may also be required to prefix the column name with the table name e.g. users.name to avoid issues with Integrity constraint violation when joining tables width Number 0 (optional) The table column width orderable Boolean false (optional) Is the column orderable in the datatable component Component null (optional) A dynamic component that can be injected event String "" (optional) Event type to parse to the component e.g. click, focus etc. handler Function () => {} (optional) Callback function to parse for the event handler transform Function () => {} (optional) Callback function to parse to manipulate the result. e.g. add currency symbol classes Object {} (optional) Component classes to parse meta Object {} (optional) Additional values that are parsed to component

Reloading the table manually

If updates have been made to your dataset and you need to reload the table, you can attach a ref to the table. Once the Vue.JS reference is attached, you are able to access the underlining methods of the component including the getData method.

Alternatively, if you have custom filters applied and you would prefered they are retained, any adjustment to the url the table uses as a prop will reload the table.

Further Examples

See https://jamesdordoy.github.io/laravel-vue-datatable/ for more examples.

Development

To work on the package locally or to add to the documentation, run the following command:

npm run serve

To deploy documentation to GitHub under a PR. Please run the following after uncommenting the outputDir line in the vue.config.js file:

npm run build-docs

To run the tests: