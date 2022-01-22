A Vue.js datatable component for Laravel that works with Bootstrap & Tailwind by default.
See https://jamesdordoy.github.io/laravel-vue-datatable/
See details https://github.com/jamesdordoy/Laravel-Vue-Datatable_Laravel-Package
npm install laravel-vue-datatable
or
yarn add laravel-vue-datatable
import DataTable from 'laravel-vue-datatable';
Vue.use(DataTable);
UserDatatable.vue
<data-table
:columns="columns"
url="http://example.test/example">
</data-table>
export default {
data() {
return {
columns: [
{
label: 'ID',
name: 'id',
orderable: true,
},
{
label: 'Name',
name: 'name',
orderable: true,
},
{
label: 'Email',
name: 'email',
orderable: true,
},
]
}
},
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
url
|String
|"/"
|The JSON url
columns
|Array
|[]
|The table columns
order-by
|String
|"id"
|(optional) The default column to order your data by
order-dir
|String
|"asc"
|(optional) The default order by direction
per-page
|Array
|['10','25','50']
|(optional) Amount to be displayed
theme
|String
|"light"
|(optional) Must be dark or light
framework
|String
|"bootstrap"
|(optional) Must be bootstrap or tailwind
debounce-delay
|Number
|0
|(optional) Adds a debounce delay to the get request when searching
classes
|Object
|See Below
|(optional) Table classes
translate
|Object
|{ nextButton: 'Next', previousButton: 'Previous', placeholderSearch: 'Search Table'}
|(optional) used to overwrite the default pagination button text and search input placeholder
pagination
|Object
|{}
|(optional) props for tailable/pagination
add-filters-to-url
|Boolean
|false
|(optional) Will adjust the current url to keep track of used filters and will also store them in local storage.
headers
|Object
|{}
|Additional headers to pass route e.g. bearer token
{
"table-container": {
"table-responsive": true,
},
"table": {
"table": true,
"table-striped": true,
"table-dark": true,
},
"t-head": {
},
"t-body": {
},
"t-head-tr": {
},
"t-body-tr": {
},
"td": {
},
"th": {
},
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
label
|String
|""
|The table column label to be displayed as the column heading
name
|String
|""
|The table column header name. You can also access nested properties e.g. a query using a with relationship using the dot notation.
columnName
|String
|""
|(optional) The backend column name if the provided data keys do not match with the backend database. It may also be required to prefix the column name with the table name e.g. users.name to avoid issues with Integrity constraint violation when joining tables
width
|Number
|0
|(optional) The table column width
orderable
|Boolean
|false
|(optional) Is the column orderable in the datatable
component
|Component
|null
|(optional) A dynamic component that can be injected
event
|String
|""
|(optional) Event type to parse to the component e.g. click, focus etc.
handler
|Function
|() => {}
|(optional) Callback function to parse for the event handler
transform
|Function
|() => {}
|(optional) Callback function to parse to manipulate the result. e.g. add currency symbol
classes
|Object
|{}
|(optional) Component classes to parse
meta
|Object
|{}
|(optional) Additional values that are parsed to component
If updates have been made to your dataset and you need to reload the table, you can attach a ref to the table. Once the Vue.JS reference is attached, you are able to access the underlining methods of the component including the getData method.
Alternatively, if you have custom filters applied and you would prefered they are retained, any adjustment to the url the table uses as a prop will reload the table.
See https://jamesdordoy.github.io/laravel-vue-datatable/ for more examples.
To work on the package locally or to add to the documentation, run the following command:
npm run serve
To deploy documentation to GitHub under a PR. Please run the following after uncommenting the outputDir line in the vue.config.js file:
npm run build-docs
To run the tests:
npm run test