vue-gates is a plugin for Vue.js & Nuxt.js that allows you to use roles and permissions in your components or DOM elements, also compatible as middleware and methods.

Features

Persistent roles/permissions

Super role avoids all role and permission validations

Directives

Middlewares

Methods

Wildcard support

Support server-side rendering (Nuxt.js)

TypeScript support

Compatible with IE11

✅ Examples

See the examples and instructions with Laravel.

🚸 Contributing

You are welcome to contribute to this project, but before you do, please make sure you read the contribution guide.

🙈 Credits

Inspired by Laravel Permission syntax.

🔒 License

MIT