Warning: this project has been deprecated

laravel-nuxt was created to offer some sugar when working locally with Laravel+Nuxt, solving some cookie problems in the process. Today, it isn't necessary anymore.

We recommend using Laravel Sanctum, which plays nicely with SPAs (see Sanctum's SPA Authentication section). If you can't migrate, just keep using laravel-nuxt .

Laravel Nuxt JS

This package allows you to build a SPA with Laravel and Nuxt.

I'm currently very busy so don't expect updates anytime soon. Please, check out m2sd/nuxt-laravel which is based on this repository but it's more active.

Installation

npm install laravel-nuxt

Attention! You must install the laravel-nuxt PHP package first.

Getting Started

Optionally, you will want to get rid of the default Laravel scaffolding.

Add a script to your package.json like this:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "laravel-nuxt" }, }

Wrap you nuxt.config.js 's export with laravelNuxt :

const laravelNuxt = require ( "laravel-nuxt" ); module .exports = laravelNuxt({ modules : [], plugins : [], });

Populate resources/nuxt/pages/index.vue inside your project:

< template > < h1 > Hello {{ name }}! </ h1 > </ template > < script > export default { data : () => { return { name : 'world' }; }, }; </ script >

And then run:

npm start

Go to http://localhost:8000.

Commands

Development

laravel-nuxt dev

Starts both Nuxt and Laravel artisan servers in development mode (hot-module reloading, error reporting, etc).

Production

laravel-nuxt build

Compiles the application for production deployment.

This command will output the compiled assets in public/_nuxt .

Analysis

laravel-nuxt build -a

Launch webpack-bundle-analyzer to optimize your bundles.

Other

Getting rid of the default Laravel scaffolding

The default Laravel installation comes with some frontend files which are not needed anymore.

You can remove the following files and directories: