Laravel Mix Tailwind

This extension provides instant Tailwind support to your Mix (v2.1 and up) builds.

Usage

First, install the extension.

npm install laravel-mix-tailwind --save-dev

Then, require it within your webpack.mix.js file, like so:

let mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-tailwind' ); mix .js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .less( 'resources/less/app.less' , 'public/css' ) .tailwind();

Next steps

This package requries tailwind.js, so don't forget to run:

npx tailwindcss init tailwind .js npm run dev

app.scss file example:

@ import "tailwindcss/base" ; @ import "tailwindcss/components" ; @ import "tailwindcss/utilities" ;

And you're done! Compile everything down with npm run dev

More information about the Tailwind directives to your Sass/Less/Stylus entry file.)