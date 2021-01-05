This package adds a
purgeCss option to Laravel Mix, which installs PurgeCSS for you with a set of sensible defaults for Laravel applications.
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-purgecss');
// ...
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.purgeCss();
Before you get started, make sure you're using
laravel-mix version 5.0.0 or higher.
You can install the package with yarn or npm:
yarn add laravel-mix-purgecss --dev
npm install laravel-mix-purgecss --save-dev
Then install the extension by requiring the module in your Mix configuration.
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-purgecss');
// ...
PurgeCSS can be enabled by calling
.purgeCss() in your Mix chain.
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.purgeCss();
By default, PurgeCSS only works when building assets for production. You can override this behaviour by specifying the
enabled option.
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.purgeCss({
enabled: true,
});
mix.postCss or
postcss.config.js users
When you use
mix.postCss() or a seperate
postcss.config.js file, Mix overrides all other PostCSS plugins, including the PurgeCSS instance added by this plugin.
To work around this issue, either:
1) Include your PostCSS plugins with
mix.options()
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-purgecss');
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
- .postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css', [
- require('tailwindcss')(),
- ])
+ .postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css')
+ .options({
+ postCss: [require('tailwindcss')]
+ })
.purgeCss();
2) Don't use this package, and use
postcss-purgecss-laravel instead
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
- require('laravel-mix-purgecss');
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css', [
require('tailwindcss')(),
+ require('postcss-purgecss-laravel')({ /* ... */ }),
])
.purgeCss();
Custom options can be passed when calling PurgeCSS if necessary. Visit PurgeCSS' docs to learn more about the available options.
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.purgeCss({
content: [path.join(__dirname, 'vendor/spatie/menu/**/*.php')],
safelist: { deep: [/hljs/] },
});
Passing options will override the package defaults. If you want to extend the package defaults, wrap them in an
extend object.
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.purgeCss({
extend: {
content: [path.join(__dirname, 'vendor/spatie/menu/**/*.php')],
safelist: { deep: [/hljs/] },
},
});
This package uses
postcss-purgecss-laravel under the hood, which has the following defaults:
const defaultConfig = {
content: [
"app/**/*.php",
"resources/**/*.html",
"resources/**/*.js",
"resources/**/*.jsx",
"resources/**/*.ts",
"resources/**/*.tsx",
"resources/**/*.php",
"resources/**/*.vue",
"resources/**/*.twig",
],
defaultExtractor: (content) => content.match(/[\w-/.:]+(?<!:)/g) || [],
safelist: { standard: [/-active$/, /-enter$/, /-leave-to$/, /show$/] },
}
