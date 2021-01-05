PurgeCSS wrapper for Laravel Mix

This package adds a purgeCss option to Laravel Mix, which installs PurgeCSS for you with a set of sensible defaults for Laravel applications.

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-purgecss' ); mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .purgeCss();

Installation

Before you get started, make sure you're using laravel-mix version 5.0.0 or higher.

You can install the package with yarn or npm:

yarn add laravel-mix-purgecss --dev

npm install laravel-mix-purgecss --save-dev

Then install the extension by requiring the module in your Mix configuration.

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-purgecss' );

PurgeCSS can be enabled by calling .purgeCss() in your Mix chain.

mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .purgeCss();

By default, PurgeCSS only works when building assets for production. You can override this behaviour by specifying the enabled option.

mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .purgeCss({ enabled : true , });

Important notice for mix.postCss or postcss.config.js users

When you use mix.postCss() or a seperate postcss.config.js file, Mix overrides all other PostCSS plugins, including the PurgeCSS instance added by this plugin.

To work around this issue, either:

1) Include your PostCSS plugins with mix.options()

const mix = require('laravel-mix'); require('laravel-mix-purgecss'); mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js') - .postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css', [ - require('tailwindcss')(), - ]) + .postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css') + .options({ + postCss: [require('tailwindcss')] + }) .purgeCss();

2) Don't use this package, and use postcss-purgecss-laravel instead

const mix = require('laravel-mix'); - require('laravel-mix-purgecss'); mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js') .postCss('resources/sass/app.css', 'public/css', [ require('tailwindcss')(), + require('postcss-purgecss-laravel')({ /* ... */ }), ]) .purgeCss();

PurgeCSS customization

Custom options can be passed when calling PurgeCSS if necessary. Visit PurgeCSS' docs to learn more about the available options.

mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .purgeCss({ content : [path.join(__dirname, 'vendor/spatie/menu/**/*.php' )], safelist : { deep : [ /hljs/ ] }, });

Passing options will override the package defaults. If you want to extend the package defaults, wrap them in an extend object.

mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .purgeCss({ extend : { content : [path.join(__dirname, 'vendor/spatie/menu/**/*.php' )], safelist : { deep : [ /hljs/ ] }, }, });

This package uses postcss-purgecss-laravel under the hood, which has the following defaults:

const defaultConfig = { content : [ "app/**/*.php" , "resources/**/*.html" , "resources/**/*.js" , "resources/**/*.jsx" , "resources/**/*.ts" , "resources/**/*.tsx" , "resources/**/*.php" , "resources/**/*.vue" , "resources/**/*.twig" , ], defaultExtractor : ( content ) => content.match( /[\w-/.:]+(?<!:)/g ) || [], safelist : { standard : [ /-active$/ , /-enter$/, /-leave-to$/, /show$/] }, }

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email freek@spatie.be instead of using the issue tracker.

