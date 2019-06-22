This extension provides Imagemin support to your Mix (v2.1 and up) builds.
First, install the extension via npm or yarn.
$ npm install --save-dev laravel-mix-imagemin
$ yarn add --dev laravel-mix-imagemin
Next, require it in your
webpack.mix.js file like below. Images will be copied and minified into the public path. Any files matched that aren't images will simply be copied to the public path.
let mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-imagemin');
mix
.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.imagemin('img/*');
This extension uses the webpack CopyPlugin and ImageminPlugin to minify any images. The
mix.imagemin function accepts 3 parameters. The first two are
patterns and
copyOptions, which are passed directly to the CopyPlugin's
patterns and
options parameters respectively. The third parameter is
imageminOptions, which is passed to the ImageminPlugin's
options parameter.
The
patterns parameter is automatically converted to an array, so you can just pass a
string or
object. the
copyOptions and
imageminOptions parameters are optional.
For all available options, see CopyPlugin options and ImageminPlugin options.
let mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-imagemin');
// Copy all files within `resources` matching `img/**.*` into the public path, preserving the file tree.
// Minify all images, `optipng` with `optimizationLevel` 5, disabling `jpegtran`, and adding `mozjpeg`.
mix
.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.imagemin(
'img/**.*',
{
context: 'resources',
},
{
optipng: {
optimizationLevel: 5
},
jpegtran: null,
plugins: [
require('imagemin-mozjpeg')({
quality: 100,
progressive: true,
}),
],
}
);