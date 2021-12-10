openbase logo
lmc

laravel-mix-criticalcss

by Michael Thomas
1.0.2 (see all)

mix.criticalcss()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Readme

Laravel Mix Critical

This extension provides instant Critical support to your Mix (v2.1 and up) builds.

Usage

First, install the extension.

npm install laravel-mix-criticalcss --save-dev

Then, require it within your webpack.mix.js file, like so:

let mix = require('laravel-mix');

require('laravel-mix-criticalcss');

mix
    .js('resources/assets/js/app.js', 'public/js')
    .less('resources/assets/less/app.less', 'public/css')
    .criticalCss({
        enabled: mix.inProduction(),
        paths: {
            base: 'https://url-of-where-criticalcss-is-extracted.com/',
            templates: './where-critical-css-file-needs-to-be-written/',
            suffix: '_critical.min'
        },
        urls: [
            { url: 'blog', template: 'blog' },
        ],
        options: {
            minify: true,
        },
    });

// generates `./where-critical-css-file-needs-to-be-written/blog_critical.min.css`

And you're done! Compile everything down with npm run prod. npm run dev will not generate any critical css! Also make sure that your paths are correct and point to valid urls / segments of your website, whenever criticalcss has issues detecting the url, it might throw a console error!

Options

Only urls is required - all other options are optional. If you don't want to use the paths object you can simply define your base and templates in the url and template options from urls

NameTypeDefaultDescription
enabledbooleanmix.inProduction()If generating Critical CSS should be enabled
pathsobject{}Takes 3 arguments base ( src-url ), templates ( folder where critical css files should be written ) and suffix ( filename pattern )
urlsarray[]An array of url objects, each with a url and template key: { url: 'http://example.com', template: 'index' }
optionsobject{}An object of Critical options

