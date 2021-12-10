This extension provides instant Critical support to your Mix (v2.1 and up) builds.
First, install the extension.
npm install laravel-mix-criticalcss --save-dev
Then, require it within your
webpack.mix.js file, like so:
let mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-criticalcss');
mix
.js('resources/assets/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.less('resources/assets/less/app.less', 'public/css')
.criticalCss({
enabled: mix.inProduction(),
paths: {
base: 'https://url-of-where-criticalcss-is-extracted.com/',
templates: './where-critical-css-file-needs-to-be-written/',
suffix: '_critical.min'
},
urls: [
{ url: 'blog', template: 'blog' },
],
options: {
minify: true,
},
});
// generates `./where-critical-css-file-needs-to-be-written/blog_critical.min.css`
And you're done! Compile everything down with
npm run prod.
npm run dev will not generate any critical css! Also make sure that your paths are correct and point to valid urls / segments of your website, whenever criticalcss has issues detecting the url, it might throw a console error!
Only
urls is required - all other options are optional. If you don't want to use the paths object you can simply define your base and templates in the url and template options from
urls
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|enabled
boolean
mix.inProduction()
|If generating Critical CSS should be enabled
|paths
object
{}
|Takes 3 arguments
base ( src-url ),
templates ( folder where critical css files should be written ) and
suffix ( filename pattern )
|urls
array
[]
|An array of url objects, each with a url and template key:
{ url: 'http://example.com', template: 'index' }
|options
object
{}
|An object of Critical options