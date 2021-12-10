Laravel Mix Critical

This extension provides instant Critical support to your Mix (v2.1 and up) builds.

Usage

First, install the extension.

npm install laravel-mix-criticalcss --save-dev

Then, require it within your webpack.mix.js file, like so:

let mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-criticalcss' ); mix .js( 'resources/assets/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .less( 'resources/assets/less/app.less' , 'public/css' ) .criticalCss({ enabled : mix.inProduction(), paths : { base : 'https://url-of-where-criticalcss-is-extracted.com/' , templates : './where-critical-css-file-needs-to-be-written/' , suffix : '_critical.min' }, urls : [ { url : 'blog' , template : 'blog' }, ], options : { minify : true , }, });

And you're done! Compile everything down with npm run prod . npm run dev will not generate any critical css! Also make sure that your paths are correct and point to valid urls / segments of your website, whenever criticalcss has issues detecting the url, it might throw a console error!

Options

Only urls is required - all other options are optional. If you don't want to use the paths object you can simply define your base and templates in the url and template options from urls