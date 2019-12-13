This extension adds webpack bundle analyzer support to laravel mix
npm install laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer --save-dev
laravel-mix >= 2.1
Your
webpack.mix.js should look like this:
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer');
if (!mix.inProduction()) {
mix.bundleAnalyzer();
}
You now can run
npm run dev.
You might only want to open the analyzer when watching:
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer');
if (mix.isWatching()) {
mix.bundleAnalyzer();
}
Therefor you must run
npm run watch or
npm run watch-poll.
You can choose not to open a window by default:
mix.bundleAnalyzer({
openAnalyzer: false,
});
All options:
|Name
|Type
|Description
analyzerMode
|One of:
server,
static,
disabled
|Default:
server. In
server mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In
static mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated. In
disabled mode you can use this plugin to just generate Webpack Stats JSON file by setting
generateStatsFile to
true.
analyzerHost
{String}
|Default:
127.0.0.1. Host that will be used in
server mode to start HTTP server.
analyzerPort
{Number}
|Default:
8888. Port that will be used in
server mode to start HTTP server.
reportFilename
{String}
|Default:
report.html. Path to bundle report file that will be generated in
static mode. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
defaultSizes
|One of:
stat,
parsed,
gzip
|Default:
parsed. Module sizes to show in report by default. Size definitions section describes what these values mean.
openAnalyzer
{Boolean}
|Default:
true. Automatically open report in default browser.
generateStatsFile
{Boolean}
|Default:
false. If
true, webpack stats JSON file will be generated in bundle output directory
statsFilename
{String}
|Default:
stats.json. Name of webpack stats JSON file that will be generated if
generateStatsFile is
true. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
statsOptions
null or
{Object}
|Default:
null. Options for
stats.toJson() method. For example you can exclude sources of your modules from stats file with
source: false option. See more options here.
excludeAssets
{null\|pattern\|pattern[]} where
pattern equals to
{String\|RegExp\|function}
|Default:
null. Patterns that will be used to match against asset names to exclude them from the report. If pattern is a string it will be converted to RegExp via
new RegExp(str). If pattern is a function it should have the following signature
(assetName: string) => boolean and should return
true to exclude matching asset. If multiple patterns are provided asset should match at least one of them to be excluded.
logLevel
|One of:
info,
warn,
error,
silent
|Default:
info. Used to control how much details the plugin outputs.
