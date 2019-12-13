Laravel Mix Bundle Analyzer

This extension adds webpack bundle analyzer support to laravel mix

Instalation

npm install laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer --save-dev

Requirements

laravel-mix >= 2.1

Usage

Your webpack.mix.js should look like this:

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer' ); if (!mix.inProduction()) { mix.bundleAnalyzer(); }

You now can run npm run dev .

You might only want to open the analyzer when watching:

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer' ); if (mix.isWatching()) { mix.bundleAnalyzer(); }

Therefor you must run npm run watch or npm run watch-poll .

Options

You can choose not to open a window by default:

mix.bundleAnalyzer({ openAnalyzer : false , });

All options:

Name Type Description analyzerMode One of: server , static , disabled Default: server . In server mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In static mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated. In disabled mode you can use this plugin to just generate Webpack Stats JSON file by setting generateStatsFile to true . analyzerHost {String} Default: 127.0.0.1 . Host that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server. analyzerPort {Number} Default: 8888 . Port that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server. reportFilename {String} Default: report.html . Path to bundle report file that will be generated in static mode. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config). defaultSizes One of: stat , parsed , gzip Default: parsed . Module sizes to show in report by default. Size definitions section describes what these values mean. openAnalyzer {Boolean} Default: true . Automatically open report in default browser. generateStatsFile {Boolean} Default: false . If true , webpack stats JSON file will be generated in bundle output directory statsFilename {String} Default: stats.json . Name of webpack stats JSON file that will be generated if generateStatsFile is true . It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config). statsOptions null or {Object} Default: null . Options for stats.toJson() method. For example you can exclude sources of your modules from stats file with source: false option. See more options here. excludeAssets {null\|pattern\|pattern[]} where pattern equals to {String\|RegExp\|function} Default: null . Patterns that will be used to match against asset names to exclude them from the report. If pattern is a string it will be converted to RegExp via new RegExp(str) . If pattern is a function it should have the following signature (assetName: string) => boolean and should return true to exclude matching asset. If multiple patterns are provided asset should match at least one of them to be excluded. logLevel One of: info , warn , error , silent Default: info . Used to control how much details the plugin outputs.

Author

Maxim Vanhove Web developer at Starring Jane