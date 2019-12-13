openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lmb

laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer

by Maxim Vanhove
1.0.5 (see all)

A Laravel Mix extension for Webpack bundle analyzer support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Laravel Mix Bundle Analyzer

This extension adds webpack bundle analyzer support to laravel mix

Instalation

npm install laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer --save-dev

Requirements

laravel-mix >= 2.1

Usage

Your webpack.mix.js should look like this:

const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer');

if (!mix.inProduction()) {
    mix.bundleAnalyzer();
}

You now can run npm run dev.

You might only want to open the analyzer when watching:

const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('laravel-mix-bundle-analyzer');

if (mix.isWatching()) {
    mix.bundleAnalyzer();
}

Therefor you must run npm run watch or npm run watch-poll.

Options

You can choose not to open a window by default:

mix.bundleAnalyzer({
    openAnalyzer: false,
});

All options:

NameTypeDescription
analyzerModeOne of: server, static, disabledDefault: server. In server mode analyzer will start HTTP server to show bundle report. In static mode single HTML file with bundle report will be generated. In disabled mode you can use this plugin to just generate Webpack Stats JSON file by setting generateStatsFile to true.
analyzerHost{String}Default: 127.0.0.1. Host that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server.
analyzerPort{Number}Default: 8888. Port that will be used in server mode to start HTTP server.
reportFilename{String}Default: report.html. Path to bundle report file that will be generated in static mode. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
defaultSizesOne of: stat, parsed, gzipDefault: parsed. Module sizes to show in report by default. Size definitions section describes what these values mean.
openAnalyzer{Boolean}Default: true. Automatically open report in default browser.
generateStatsFile{Boolean}Default: false. If true, webpack stats JSON file will be generated in bundle output directory
statsFilename{String}Default: stats.json. Name of webpack stats JSON file that will be generated if generateStatsFile is true. It can be either an absolute path or a path relative to a bundle output directory (which is output.path in webpack config).
statsOptionsnull or {Object}Default: null. Options for stats.toJson() method. For example you can exclude sources of your modules from stats file with source: false option. See more options here.
excludeAssets{null\|pattern\|pattern[]} where pattern equals to {String\|RegExp\|function}Default: null. Patterns that will be used to match against asset names to exclude them from the report. If pattern is a string it will be converted to RegExp via new RegExp(str). If pattern is a function it should have the following signature (assetName: string) => boolean and should return true to exclude matching asset. If multiple patterns are provided asset should match at least one of them to be excluded.
logLevelOne of: info, warn, error, silentDefault: info. Used to control how much details the plugin outputs.

Author

Maxim Vanhove Web developer at Starring Jane

Twitter Follow

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial