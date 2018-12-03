Laravel Mix plugin to auto extract 3rd party dependencies as
vendor.js.
extract() method which accepts an array of dependencies that you want to extract as
vendor.js
node_modules to
vendor.js file.
// app.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import axios from 'axios';
vue and
axios will be auto extracted to
vendor.js file
# npm
npm install laravel-mix-auto-extract --save
# yarn
yarn add laravel-mix-auto-extract
Update your
webpack.mix.js
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
// Require this package
require('laravel-mix-auto-extract');
// Your code may go here
// mix.js('./resources/assets/js/app.js', './public/js/app.js')
// mix.version()
// Call this method at last
mix.autoExtract();
Then update your blade template
<script src="{{ mix('js/manifest.js') }}"></script>
<script src="{{ mix('js/vendor.js') }}"></script>
<script src="{{ mix('js/app.js') }}"></script>
Remove any reference to
extract() method in
webpack.mix.js
Here are the default options, all of them are optional.
mix.autoExtract({
vendorPath: 'js/vendor', // Don't suffix paths with `.js`
manifestPath: 'js/manifest',
excludeRegExp: /^.*\.(css|scss|sass|less|styl)$/,
generateManifest: true,
});
Paths are relative to the default output directory, usually
./public.
Don't use
autoExtract() method along with
extract() method.
Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.
MIT License