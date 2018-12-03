Laravel Mix Auto Extract Vendors Plugin

Laravel Mix plugin to auto extract 3rd party dependencies as vendor.js .

What was the problem?

Laravel Mix already has a extract() method which accepts an array of dependencies that you want to extract as vendor.js

method which accepts an array of dependencies that you want to extract as Whenever you install a new package, you also need to update this list to make it work.

Read more on this issue

How does this plugin solve above issue?

This plugin will auto extract all js dependencies coming from node_modules to vendor.js file.

to file. You just need to reference them in your code somewhere. For example:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import axios from 'axios' ;

Now vue and axios will be auto extracted to vendor.js file

Requirements

Installation

npm install laravel-mix-auto-extract --save yarn add laravel-mix-auto-extract

Usage

Update your webpack.mix.js

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-auto-extract' ); mix.autoExtract();

Then update your blade template

<script src="{{ mix('js/manifest.js') }}"></script> <script src="{{ mix('js/vendor.js') }}"></script> <script src="{{ mix('js/app.js') }}"></script>

Remove any reference to extract() method in webpack.mix.js

Configuration Options

Here are the default options, all of them are optional.

mix.autoExtract({ vendorPath : 'js/vendor' , manifestPath : 'js/manifest' , excludeRegExp : /^.*\.(css|scss|sass|less|styl)$/ , generateManifest : true , });

Paths are relative to the default output directory, usually ./public .

⚠️ Caution

Don't use autoExtract() method along with extract() method.

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information what has changed recently.

License

MIT License