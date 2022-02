Laravel Mix Alias

Add aliases to your source files.

Requirements

⚠️ ⚠️ Only use this package with Laravel Mix v5 and below! The alias function was added to the core of v6. ⚠️ ⚠️

Installation

npm install laravel-mix- alias

or

yarn add laravel-mix- alias

Usage

Your webpack.mix.js could look like this:

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-alias' ); mix.alias({ '@' : '/resources/js' , '~' : '/resources/sass' , });

or add them one by one

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'laravel-mix-alias' ); mix.alias( '@' , '/resources/js' ); mix.alias( '~' , '/resources/sass' );

Now you can import sass files from the path you specified

@ import "~/variables" ;

Or import scripts from the path you specified

import '@/script.js' ;

Author

Maxim Vanhove Web developer at Starring Jane