laravel-mix

by laravel-mix
6.0.39 (see all)

The power of webpack, distilled for the rest of us.

Overview

Downloads/wk

297K

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

222

Package

Dependencies

50

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/53
chunterb
elbougly

Readme

Laravel Mix

Node NPM NPM NPM

Introduction

Laravel Mix thumbnail

Laravel Mix provides a clean, fluent API for defining basic webpack build steps for your applications. Mix supports several common CSS and JavaScript pre-processors.

If you've ever been confused about how to get started with module bundling and asset compilation, you will love Laravel Mix!

Documentation

You may review the initial documentation here.

License

Laravel Mix is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

100
Hunter BlackwellBaton Rouge, LA32 Ratings37 Reviews
7 months ago
Easy to Use

This is a great addition to Laravel. The customizability of Laravel Mix makes it very convenient on both small and large applications written with Laravel. Being able to combine specific resources is one of the biggest advantages for me.

0
elbougly52 Ratings123 Reviews
November 3, 2020

The integration with Laravel is tight and makes frontend development easier but it over-abstracts stuff and doesn't allow easy integration with frameworks other than react and vue.

0

Alternatives

