Laravel Mix provides a clean, fluent API for defining basic webpack build steps for your applications. Mix supports several common CSS and JavaScript pre-processors.
If you've ever been confused about how to get started with module bundling and asset compilation, you will love Laravel Mix!
You may review the initial documentation here.
Laravel Mix is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
This is a great addition to Laravel. The customizability of Laravel Mix makes it very convenient on both small and large applications written with Laravel. Being able to combine specific resources is one of the biggest advantages for me.
The integration with Laravel is tight and makes frontend development easier but it over-abstracts stuff and doesn't allow easy integration with frameworks other than react and vue.