npm install laravel-localization-loader --save-dev
or
yarn add laravel-localization-loader --dev
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
// Matches all PHP or JSON files in `resources/lang` directory.
test: /resources[\\\/]lang.+\.(php|json)$/,
loader: 'laravel-localization-loader',
}
]
}
}
// webpack.mix.js
mix.webpackConfig({
module: {
rules: [
{
// Matches all PHP or JSON files in `resources/lang` directory.
test: /resources[\\\/]lang.+\.(php|json)$/,
loader: 'laravel-localization-loader',
}
]
}
});
First, you will need to install Lang.js then you may want to create a
messages.js files that look as follow:
// messages.js
export default {
// The key format should be: 'locale.filename'.
'en.messages': require('../../resources/lang/en/messages.php'),
'es.messages': require('../../resources/lang/es/messages.php'),
'en.auth': require('../../resources/lang/en/auth.php'),
'es.auth': require('../../resources/lang/es/auth.php'),
}
Then somewhere else in your awesome app:
// page.js
import Lang from 'lang.js'
import messages from './messages'
const lang = new Lang({ messages })
lang.get('messages.hello')
Profit!
yarn test – to run all tests.
yarn test -- --watch – to run all tests in watch mode.
yarn test -- --coverage – to run all tests with coverage.
yarn test -- --coverage --watch – to run all tests with coverage in watch mode.
yarn version --new-version x.x.x -m 'Version %s.'.
npm publish.
git push origin --tags.
Made with ❤️ by Rubens Mariuzzo.