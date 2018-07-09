Features

Support both Laravel PHP and JSON translation files.

100% test coverage.

Only has two dependencies: json-loader and php-array-loader.

Installation

npm install laravel-localization-loader --save-dev

or

yarn add laravel-localization-loader --dev

Configuration

Webpack 2+

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /resources[\\\/]lang.+\.(php|json)$/ , loader : 'laravel-localization-loader' , } ] } }

Laravel Mix

mix.webpackConfig({ module : { rules : [ { test : /resources[\\\/]lang.+\.(php|json)$/ , loader : 'laravel-localization-loader' , } ] } });

Usage

First, you will need to install Lang.js then you may want to create a messages.js files that look as follow:

export default { 'en.messages' : require ( '../../resources/lang/en/messages.php' ), 'es.messages' : require ( '../../resources/lang/es/messages.php' ), 'en.auth' : require ( '../../resources/lang/en/auth.php' ), 'es.auth' : require ( '../../resources/lang/es/auth.php' ), }

Then somewhere else in your awesome app:

import Lang from 'lang.js' import messages from './messages' const lang = new Lang({ messages }) lang.get( 'messages.hello' )

Profit!

Development

Clone and fork this repo. Install dependencies: yarn or npm install. Run tests. Prepare a pull request.

Test

yarn test – to run all tests.

– to run all tests. yarn test -- --watch – to run all tests in watch mode.

Coverage

yarn test -- --coverage – to run all tests with coverage.

– to run all tests with coverage. yarn test -- --coverage --watch – to run all tests with coverage in watch mode.

Publish

Bump package version: yarn version --new-version x.x.x -m 'Version %s.' . Publish to NPM registry: npm publish . Push new tag: git push origin --tags .