Introduction

As of the Jetstream 2.0 release, this library is no longer necessary as all of its features have been incorporated into Inertia itself. Therefore, we will not be accepting any more pull requests to this library.

The Laravel Jetstream JavaScript library provides convenient form / validation helpers for the Jetstream Inertia stack.

Official Documentation

Documentation for Jetstream JavaScript can be found on the Jetstream website.

Contributing

Thank you for considering contributing to Jetstream! You can read the contribution guide here.

Code of Conduct

In order to ensure that the Laravel community is welcoming to all, please review and abide by the Code of Conduct.

Security Vulnerabilities

Please review our security policy on how to report security vulnerabilities.

License

Laravel Jetstream and this library are open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.