Laravel Elixir Webpack Integration

This extension brings Webpack support to Laravel Elixir, version 6 and up.

Step 1: Install

npm install laravel-elixir-webpack-official --save-dev

Step 2: Usage

Similar to Browserify, the webpack method may be used to compile and bundle ECMAScript 2015 into plain JavaScript. This function accepts a file, relative to the resources/assets/js directory, and generates a single bundled file in the public/js directory:

elixir( function ( mix ) { mix.webpack( 'app.js' ); });

To choose a different output or base directory, simply specify your desired paths as the second and third arguments, respectively.

elixir( function ( mix ) { mix.webpack( 'app.js' , 'public/dist' , 'app/assets/js' ); });

This will compile app/assets/js/app.js to public/dist/app.js .

If you'd like to leverage more of Webpack's functionality, Elixir will read any webpack.config.js file in your project root, and factor its configuration into the build process. Alternatively, you may pass your Webpack-specific configuration as the fourth argument to mix.webpack() .

Step 3: Plugins

If you've created a plugin, and need to hook your own Webpack config into Elixir's defaults, add the following to your script:

Elixir.webpack.mergeConfig({ babel : { presets : [ 'es2015' ], plugins : [ 'transform-runtime' ], }, module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.vue$/ , loader : 'vue' }] } });