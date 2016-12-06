This extension brings Webpack support to Laravel Elixir, version 6 and up.
npm install laravel-elixir-webpack-official --save-dev
Similar to Browserify, the
webpack method may be used to compile and bundle ECMAScript 2015 into plain JavaScript.
This function accepts a file, relative to the
resources/assets/js directory, and generates a single bundled file in the
public/js directory:
elixir(function(mix) {
mix.webpack('app.js');
});
To choose a different output or base directory, simply specify your desired paths as the second and third arguments, respectively.
elixir(function(mix) {
mix.webpack('app.js', 'public/dist', 'app/assets/js');
});
This will compile
app/assets/js/app.js to
public/dist/app.js.
If you'd like to leverage more of Webpack's functionality, Elixir will read any
webpack.config.js file in your project root, and factor its configuration into the build process. Alternatively, you may pass your Webpack-specific configuration as the fourth argument to
mix.webpack().
If you've created a plugin, and need to hook your own Webpack config into Elixir's defaults, add the following to your script:
Elixir.webpack.mergeConfig({
babel: {
presets: ['es2015'],
plugins: ['transform-runtime'],
},
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.vue$/,
loader: 'vue'
}]
}
});
Elixir.webpack.mergeConfig(newConfig) will recursively merge your provided configuration with ours. It also properly merges any nested arrays, so as not to override important default configuration. For example, in the code snippet above, the addition of the Vue loader will not overwrite the default loaders that we provide.