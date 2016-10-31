openbase logo
laravel-elixir-stylus

by Jeffrey Way
2.0.3

Elixir Wrapper Around Stylus

Readme

Usage

This Laravel Elixir extension allows you to compile Stylus.

Installation

First, pull in the extension through NPM.

npm install --save-dev laravel-elixir-stylus

Note: if using Laravel Elixir 6 or higher, pull in laravel-elixir-stylus@2.x. Otherwise, stick with laravel-elixir-stylus@1.x.

That's it! You're all set to go!

Usage

Assuming you write...

elixir(function(mix) {
   mix.stylus('app.styl');
});

...this will compile your resources/assets/stylus/app.styl file to ./public/css/app.css.

If you'd like to set a different output directory, you may pass a second argument to the stylus() method, like so:

mix.stylus('app.styl', './public/scripts/styles.css')

Finally, if you want to override the Stylus plugin options, you may pass an object as the third argument.

mix.stylus('app.styl', null, {});

// See options at: https://www.npmjs.com/package/gulp-stylus#options

PostCSS

This extension includes a PostCSS adapter out of the box, as well as support for the incredibly impressive Lost grid system. Check out the documentation in that link, and immediately start using it in your projects with this extension. Zero setup. :)

If there are other PostCSS plugins you want to pull in, you may use the third argument to mix.stylus() - 

var postStylus = require('poststylus'); // npm install --save-dev poststylus

mix.stylus('app.styl', null, {
   use: [postStylus(['lost', 'postcss-position'])]
});

