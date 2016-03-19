openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
les

laravel-elixir-sass-compass

by Joe Cianflone
0.5.0 (see all)

Laravel Elixir Compass Extension

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

laravel-elixir-sass-compass

Important Note

Compass has been deprecated. This plugin will continue to work as long as I can keep it working, but you should consider migrating away from Compass in general.

Usage

This is a simple compass wrapper for Laravel Elixir that was ported from: laravel-elixir-stylus

Add it to your Elixir-enhanced Gulpfile, like so:

var elixir = require('laravel-elixir');

require('laravel-elixir-sass-compass');

elixir(function(mix) {
   mix.compass();
});

This will scan your resources/assets/scss directory for all files. Instead, if you only want to compile a single file, you may do:

mix.compass("bootstrap.scss");

Finally, if you'd like to output to a different directory than the default public/css, then you can override this as well.

mix.compass("bootstrap.scss", "foo/bar/baz");

Options

Compass has a lot of different options and ways you can tweak your output:

mix.compass("*", "foo/bar/baz", {
    require: ['susy'],
    config_file: "path/to/config.rb",
    style: "nested"
    sass: "resources/assets/scss",
    font: "public/fonts",
    image: "public/images",
    javascript: "public/js",
    sourcemap: true,
    comments: true,
    relative: true,
    http_path: false,
    generated_images_path: false
});

Note: if gulp-compass has an option and it's not listed here, you can still include it in the options object and this plugin will pass it through to gulp-compass.

  • require - if you have any modules you'd like to include, like Susy or whatever, you can add them here.
  • config_file - if you like to keep your compass configurations out of gulp, you can set the path to the config file and you can use that. Important note: if you change the Sass and CSS directories in your config.rb file you need to update them in the Gulpfile too
  • style - 3 options here: "nested", "compressed" and "expanded". By default in production you css will be compressed and locally it will be nested.
  • sass - path to Sass files
  • font - path to fonts directory
  • image - path to image directory
  • javascript - path to your JavaScript
  • sourcemap - requires sass 3.3.0+ if true will generate a source map
  • comments - When true (default, non-production), this will show line comments in the generated CSS
  • relative - When true (default), generate relative paths from the css file to the asset
  • http_path - URL Prefix of all urls starting with
  • generated_images_path - Absolute path to images

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial