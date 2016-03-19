Important Note

Compass has been deprecated. This plugin will continue to work as long as I can keep it working, but you should consider migrating away from Compass in general.

Usage

This is a simple compass wrapper for Laravel Elixir that was ported from: laravel-elixir-stylus

Add it to your Elixir-enhanced Gulpfile, like so:

var elixir = require ( 'laravel-elixir' ); require ( 'laravel-elixir-sass-compass' ); elixir( function ( mix ) { mix.compass(); });

This will scan your resources/assets/scss directory for all files. Instead, if you only want to compile a single file, you may do:

mix .compass (" bootstrap .scss ");

Finally, if you'd like to output to a different directory than the default public/css , then you can override this as well.

mix .compass ( "bootstrap.scss" , "foo/bar/baz" );

Options

Compass has a lot of different options and ways you can tweak your output:

mix.compass("*", "foo/bar/baz" , { require: ['susy'], config_file: "path/to/config.rb" , style: "nested" sass: "resources/assets/scss" , font: "public/fonts" , image: "public/images" , javascript: "public/js" , sourcemap: true , comments: true , relative: true , http_path: false , generated_images_path: false });

Note: if gulp-compass has an option and it's not listed here, you can still include it in the options object and this plugin will pass it through to gulp-compass.