Compass has been deprecated. This plugin will continue to work as long as I can keep it working, but you should consider migrating away from Compass in general.
This is a simple compass wrapper for Laravel Elixir that was ported from: laravel-elixir-stylus
Add it to your Elixir-enhanced Gulpfile, like so:
var elixir = require('laravel-elixir');
require('laravel-elixir-sass-compass');
elixir(function(mix) {
mix.compass();
});
This will scan your
resources/assets/scss directory for all files. Instead, if you only want to compile a single file, you may do:
mix.compass("bootstrap.scss");
Finally, if you'd like to output to a different directory than the default
public/css, then you can override this as well.
mix.compass("bootstrap.scss", "foo/bar/baz");
Compass has a lot of different options and ways you can tweak your output:
mix.compass("*", "foo/bar/baz", {
require: ['susy'],
config_file: "path/to/config.rb",
style: "nested"
sass: "resources/assets/scss",
font: "public/fonts",
image: "public/images",
javascript: "public/js",
sourcemap: true,
comments: true,
relative: true,
http_path: false,
generated_images_path: false
});
Note: if gulp-compass has an option and it's not listed here, you can still include it in the options object and this plugin will pass it through to gulp-compass.
require - if you have any modules you'd like to include, like Susy or whatever, you can add them here.
config_file - if you like to keep your compass configurations out of gulp, you can set the path to the config file and you can use that. Important note: if you change the Sass and CSS directories in your config.rb file you need to update them in the Gulpfile too
style - 3 options here: "nested", "compressed" and "expanded". By default in production you css will be compressed and locally it will be nested.
sass - path to Sass files
font - path to fonts directory
image - path to image directory
javascript - path to your JavaScript
sourcemap - requires sass 3.3.0+ if true will generate a source map
comments - When true (default, non-production), this will show line comments in the generated CSS
relative - When true (default), generate relative paths from the css file to the asset
http_path - URL Prefix of all urls starting with
generated_images_path - Absolute path to images