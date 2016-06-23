laravel-elixir-livereload plugin for larvel-elixir and gulp

Installation

Using NPM to install Laravel Elixir Livereload and save your packages.json

For laravel-elixir >v3.x

npm install --save-dev laravel-elixir-livereload

For laravel-elixir < v2.x

npm install --save-dev laravel-elixir-livereload @"^ 0 . 0 "

Or you can manually update your packages.json to include Laravel Elixir Livereload

{ "devDependencies" : { "gulp" : "^3.8.8" , "laravel-elixir" : "^3.0" , "laravel-elixir-livereload" : "^1.0" } }

and then run npm install

Next, add it to your Elixir-enhanced Gulpfile, like so:

var elixir = require ( 'laravel-elixir' ); require ( 'laravel-elixir-livereload' ); elixir( function ( mix ) { mix.livereload(); });

Live reload also uses a script file so add the following to your blade templates.

@ if ( Config::get( 'app.debug' ) ) <script type= "text/javascript" > document.write( '<script src="//localhost:35729/livereload.js?snipver=1" type="text/javascript"><\/script>' ) </script> @ endif

That's it! You're all set to go!

Usage

API

You can change the src glob used for the stream or pass options to the livereload task to customize behavior.

src (optional)

Type: array or string

Default: [ 'app/**/*', 'public/**/*', 'resources/views/**/*' ]

options (optional)

Type: object

Default: {}

###livereload options larvel-elixir-livereload passes its options on to livereload.

port Server port host Server host basePath Path to prepend all given paths start Automatically start quiet false Disable console logging reloadPage index .html Path to the page the browsers on for a full page reload

###tiny-lr options livereload also passes its options through to the tiny-lr server.

livereload Path to the client side lib (defaults to path . join (__dirname, '../node_modules/livereload-js/dist/livereload.js' )) port Livereload port (defaults to 35729 ) errorListener A callback to invoke when an error occurs (otherwise, fallbacks to standard error output) app An express or other middleware based HTTP server key Option to pass in to create an https server cert Option to pass in to create an https server pfx Can also be used to create an https server instead of key & cert liveCSS LiveReload option to enable live CSS reloading (defaults to true ) liveJs LiveReload option to enable live JS reloading (defaults to true ) liveImg LiveReload option to enable live images reloading (defaults to true )

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Joseph Richardson

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.