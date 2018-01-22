openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

laravel-elixir-env

by appstract
1.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Use .env variables in Javascript with Laravel Elixir

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Laravel Elixir Env

NPM version

Use .env variables in your Javascript files with Webpack in Laravel Elixir.

Read the story on Medium

Installation

npm install laravel-elixir-env --save

or

yarn add laravel-elixir-env

Requirements

  • Laravel Elixir
  • Laravel-elixir-webpack-official

Usage

Require the package in your gulpfile, after Elixir:

const elixir = require('laravel-elixir');

require('laravel-elixir-env');

Now you can access your variables in all the scripts that are packed with Webpack like so:

process.env.VAR_NAME

Optionally, you can set the path of the default .env file or set any dotenv configuration option like so:

require('laravel-elixir-env').config({ path: 'my-folder/.env' });

Be careful with sensitive variables that can hold private information. Don't forget to recompile on all your environments.

If you like this, please star on GitHub!

Issues and Pull Requests welcome.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, thanks to y'all :)

About Appstract

Appstract is a small team from The Netherlands. We create (open source) tools for webdevelopment and write about related subjects on Medium. You can follow us on Twitter, buy us a beer or support us on Patreon.

License

Laravel-elixir-env is licensed under The MIT License (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial