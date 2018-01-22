Laravel Elixir Env

Use .env variables in your Javascript files with Webpack in Laravel Elixir.

Installation

npm install laravel-elixir-env --save

or

yarn add laravel-elixir-env

Requirements

Laravel Elixir

Laravel-elixir-webpack-official

Usage

Require the package in your gulpfile, after Elixir:

const elixir = require ( 'laravel-elixir' ); require ( 'laravel-elixir-env' );

Now you can access your variables in all the scripts that are packed with Webpack like so:

process.env.VAR_NAME

Optionally, you can set the path of the default .env file or set any dotenv configuration option like so:

require ( 'laravel-elixir-env' ).config({ path : 'my-folder/.env' });

Be careful with sensitive variables that can hold private information. Don't forget to recompile on all your environments.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, thanks to y'all :)

About Appstract

License

Laravel-elixir-env is licensed under The MIT License (MIT).