Laravel Elixir

Introduction

Laravel Elixir provides a clean, fluent API for defining basic Gulp tasks for your Laravel application. Elixir supports several common CSS and JavaScript pre-processors, and even testing tools.

If you've ever been confused about how to get started with Gulp and asset compilation, you will love Laravel Elixir!

Official Documentation

Documentation for Elixir can be found on the Laravel website.

License

Laravel Elixir is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.