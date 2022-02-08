openbase logo
laravel-echo-connector-socketcluster

by laravel
0.0.11 (see all)

Laravel Echo library for beautiful Pusher and Ably integration.

Readme

Logo Laravel Echo

Build Status Total Downloads Latest Stable Version License

Introduction

In many modern web applications, WebSockets are used to implement realtime, live-updating user interfaces. When some data is updated on the server, a message is typically sent over a WebSocket connection to be handled by the client. This provides a more robust, efficient alternative to continually polling your application for changes.

To assist you in building these types of applications, Laravel makes it easy to "broadcast" your events over a WebSocket connection. Broadcasting your Laravel events allows you to share the same event names between your server-side code and your client-side JavaScript application.

Laravel Echo is a JavaScript library that makes it painless to subscribe to channels and listen for events broadcast by Laravel. You may install Echo via the NPM package manager.

Official Documentation

Documentation for Echo can be found on the Laravel website.

Contributing

Thank you for considering contributing to Echo! The contribution guide can be found in the Laravel documentation.

Code of Conduct

In order to ensure that the Laravel community is welcoming to all, please review and abide by the Code of Conduct.

Security Vulnerabilities

Please review our security policy on how to report security vulnerabilities.

License

Laravel Echo is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

