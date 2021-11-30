Dynamic Form Builder for Laravel with Vue.js
Create even the most complex forms with ease, using two-sided validation,
eloquent, nested elements, conditional logic, wizards and many more.
Laraform is a premium library aiming to become the world's best form builder tool for web developers. It enhances collaboration by standardizing the creation of forms and increases efficiency by eliminating tons of repetitive work. Laraform comes with a lighter "Community Edition" and a full version which can be purchased at our website.
Full features of Laraform:
Laraform aims to support the latest versions of:
Laraform is a full-stack library which comes with a separate frontend and backend library. This will install Laraform's Community Edition. For the full package please check out our website.
Install frontend library for Vue.js:
npm i laraform --save
Make sure you have the following peer dependencies installed:
npm i axios lodash moment vue --save
Install backend library for Laravel:
composer require laraform/laraform-laravel
Publish assets:
php artisan vendor:publish
When asked, choose:
Laraform\LaraformServiceProvider. This will publish a config file at
config/laraform.php.
Create a form at
app\Forms\FirstForm.php:
<?php
namespace App\Forms;
class FirstForm extends \Laraform
{
public function schema() {
return [
'hello_world' => [
'type' => 'text',
'label' => 'Hello',
'default' => 'World'
]
];
}
}
Pass the form to view in
routes/web.php using
app() function:
Route::get('/', function () {
return view('welcome', [
'form' => app('App\Forms\FirstForm')
]);
});
Set up rendering in view in
resources/views/welcome.blade.php:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="{{ str_replace('_', '-', app()->getLocale()) }}">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<meta name="csrf-token" content="{{ csrf_token() }}">
<title>Laravel</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/css/app.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">
{!! $form->render() !!}
</div>
<script src="/js/app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Include
Laraform in
resources/js/app.js:
require('./bootstrap');
import Vue from 'vue'
import Laraform from 'laraform'
Vue.use(Laraform)
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
})
Import theme in
resources/sass/app.scss:
@import 'laraform/src/themes/default/scss/theme.scss';
If you are planning to use a CSS framework, like Bootstrap, make sure you include its theme file before Laraform's theme, so that Laraform can make use of the CSS framework's variables.
This is how it should look like in case of Bootstrap 4:
// Bootstrap 4's main theme file
@import 'bootstrap/scss/bootstrap';
// Laraform's theme file created for Bootstrap 4
@import 'laraform/src/themes/bs4/scss/theme.scss';
Laraform currently support Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4. If you are using one of those also make sure to change the global
theme in
config/laraform.php to
bs3 or
bs4:
// ...
'theme' => 'bs4',
// ...
Compile your assets with:
npm run dev
Launch your site for example with:
php artisan serve
Now if you load the site you should see a very simple form with one single input. Check out our docs to learn how to create more advanced forms.
You can also download Examples to see more forms in action.
|Full Version
|Community Edition
|Backend support
|✔
|✔
|Elements
|all
|checkbox, checkbox group, hidden, key, meta,
multiselect (native), password, radio, radio group, static,
textarea, text
|File uploads
|✔
|-
|Nested elements
|✔
|-
|Custom elements
|✔
|✔
|Translatable elements
|✔
|-
|Localization
|✔
|✔
|Custom locales
|✔
|✔
|Validation
|✔
|✔
|Validation rules
|all
|accepted, alpha, alpha_dash, alpha_num, between,
boolean, digits, digits_between, email, filled, in,
integer, ip, ipv4, ipv6, json, max, min, not_in, not_regex,
numeric, regex, required, size, string, timezone, url, uuid
|Custom rules
|✔
|✔
|Conditions
|✔
|-
|Tabs
|✔
|-
|Wizard
|✔
|-
|Events & hooks
|✔
|✔
|Buttons
|✔
|✔
|Themes
|all
|all
|Custom themes
|✔
|-
|Custom styles
|✔
|✔
|Custom layout
|✔
|✔
|Code splitting
|✔
|-
|Get Full version
|Try out Community Edition
A complete Developer Guide and API Reference is available at Laraform website.
Laraform uses GitHub Issues for official bug tracking. Please follow our issue template to help us hunt down bugs as efficiently as possible.
If you have any questions about Laraform or interested in contributing, please drop us a line at hello@laraform.io. We are happy for receiving feedbacks as well as growing our enthusiastic developer team.
Laraform Community Edition comes with an GPL license so you are free to use this library in your projects. For the full version check out the license at our website.
If you are looking for a form builder library that specifically focuses on Vue.js, check out vueform.com.