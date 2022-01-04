Simple React component acting as a thin layer over the YouTube IFrame Player API

Features

Installation

$ npm install react-youtube

Usage

<YouTube videoId={string} id={string} className={string} containerClassName={string} title={string} opts={obj} onReady={func} onPlay={func} onPause={func} onEnd={func} onError={func} onStateChange={func} onPlaybackRateChange={func} onPlaybackQualityChange={func} />

For convenience it is also possible to access the PlayerState constants through react-youtube: YouTube.PlayerState contains the values that are used by the YouTube IFrame Player API.

Example

import React from 'react' ; import YouTube from 'react-youtube' ; class Example extends React . Component { render() { const opts = { height : '390' , width : '640' , playerVars : { autoplay : 1 , }, }; return < YouTube videoId = "2g811Eo7K8U" opts = {opts} onReady = {this._onReady} /> ; } _onReady(event) { // access to player in all event handlers via event.target event.target.pauseVideo(); } }

Controlling the player

You can access & control the player in a way similar to the official api:

The API component will pass an event object as the sole argument to each of those functions the event handler props. The event object has the following properties: The event's target identifies the video player that corresponds to the event.

identifies the video player that corresponds to the event. The event's data specifies a value relevant to the event. Note that the onReady event does not specify a data property.

License

MIT