Disclaimer 2018-03-26: Lanyon's initial goal was to be a tool for everybody, but since it never really took off and that we have limited time to make this really nice, we've decided to reduce its scope to be useful to just https://transloadit.com. We won't be as interested in supported other usecases, so you might want to think twice about adopting it. This is mostly still publicly available for our own convenience, and in the off-chance Lanyon as-is, is still useful to others. In addition, we've introduced the requirement of Node 8 & Docker installed, in order to cut down on countering with Ruby dependency hells and speed up development without transpiling.
In your website project root:
yarn add lanyon
Add a
.lanyonrc file that you can use to tweak the configuration of Jekyll, Webpack, Nodemon, BrowserSync according to your environment:
module.exports.overrideRuntime = function ({ runtime, toolkit }) {
if (!runtime.isDev) {
runtime['prebuild:content'] = 'npm run inject'
}
return runtime
}
module.exports.overrideConfig = function ({ config, toolkit }) {
if (config.runtime.isDev) {
config.jekyll.url = 'http://localhost:3000'
}
config.jekyll.profile = true
config.jekyll.trace = true
if (config.runtime.isDev) {
config.jekyll.unpublished = true
config.jekyll.future = true
config.jekyll.incremental = true // <-- for clarify; incremental is the default also
} else {
config.jekyll.incremental = false
}
return config
}
To your
package.json, at these run-scripts:
...
"build:production": "LANYON_ENV=production npx lanyon build"
"build": "npx lanyon build"
"postinstall": "rm -rf .lanyon/{babel,cache}-loader"
"start": "npx lanyon start"
...
Read why the
postinstall is necessary.
yarn build # or npm run build
yarn start # or npm start
Please see the CHANGELOG.md file.
These articles where helpful in creating Lanyon
github-pages versions at https://rubygems.org/gems/github-pages/versions
