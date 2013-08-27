A basic and lightweight replacement for Globalize. Stores ISO 639-1 language database in a JSON object, accesible as node module or by browser javascript interpret. Without any dependencies.

Features

The same file can be use from the server side in nodejs to the client side in javascript browser interpret. Also includes the json file for using in other languages, for example PHP. Supports 138 languages Very lightweight, only 6.7K or 3.7K gzipped. Very basic too, but enough for a lot of projects: only return the ISO 639-1 language codes of supported languages, the English name, the nativeName and his own direction.

Use

From javascript the JSON object is not accesible directly. You must use this public functions:

languages.isValid(langcode) : Return boolean value, true if langcode is supported.

languages.getAllLanguageCode() : Return an array with all the language codes supported.

languages.getLanguageInfo(langcode): Return object {"name": name of the language in English, "nativeName", "direction"}. If langcode isn't supported return {}.

See the test folder for use examples:

From nodejs

var languages = require ( '../languages.min.js' ); var num_languages = 0 ; var langscodes = languages.getAllLanguageCode(); for (num_languages= 0 ; num_languages<langscodes.length; num_languages++) { console .log(langscodes[num_languages]); console .log( " " + JSON .stringify(languages.getLanguageInfo(langscodes[num_languages]))); } console .log( "Languages supported: " +num_languages); console .log( "¿isValid 'kaka' language code? " +languages.isValid( 'kaka' )); console .log( "¿isValid 'es' language code? " +languages.isValid( 'es' ));

From browser