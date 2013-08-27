A basic and lightweight replacement for Globalize. Stores ISO 639-1 language database in a JSON object, accesible as node module or by browser javascript interpret. Without any dependencies.
From javascript the JSON object is not accesible directly. You must use this public functions:
See the test folder for use examples:
// From node the module is accesible with a simple require
var languages = require ('../languages.min.js');
var num_languages = 0;
// languages.getAllLanguageCode() return an array of all ISO 639-1 language code supported
var langscodes = languages.getAllLanguageCode();
// iterate this array
for (num_languages=0; num_languages<langscodes.length; num_languages++) {
// show a string representation of the object return by languages.getLanguageInfo(langcode)
console.log(langscodes[num_languages]);
console.log(" "+JSON.stringify(languages.getLanguageInfo(langscodes[num_languages])));
}
// show the number of languages supported
console.log("Languages supported: "+num_languages);
// test languages.isValid(langcode) function
console.log("¿isValid 'kaka' language code? "+languages.isValid('kaka'));
console.log("¿isValid 'es' language code? "+languages.isValid('es'));
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Test languages module</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=0">
<script src="../languages.min.js"></script>
<style>
body {
background-color: #eee;
}
.centrador {
width:700px;
margin:10px auto;
border:1px solid #ccc;
padding:20px;
background-color:#fff;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="centrador">
<h1>Test languages module (Browser client side)</h1>
<hr />
<div id="test"></div>
</div> <!-- .centrador-->
<script>
var num_languages = 0,
text = '';
// languages.getAllLanguageCode() return an array of all ISO 639-1 language code supported
var langscodes = languages.getAllLanguageCode();
// iterate this array
for (num_languages=0; num_languages<langscodes.length; num_languages++) {
// save in text variable a string representation of the object return by languages.getLanguageInfo(langcode)
var langcode = langscodes[num_languages];
text+='<b>'+langcode+'</b> '+JSON.stringify(languages.getLanguageInfo(langcode))+'<br />';
}
// save the number of languages supported
text = '<h2>Languages supported: '+num_languages+'</h2>'+text;
// write the test result in DOM element with id='test'
document.getElementById('test').innerHTML = text;
</script>
</body>
</html>